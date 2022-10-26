ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

spokanepublicradio.org

Halloweekend 2022 on Spokane Public Radio

Spooky season is upon us at Spokane Public Radio! Get in the mood for All-hallows Eve with special Halloween-themed episodes of your favorite shows on KPBX 91.1. First, tune in to Friday Night Jazz from 8 – 11 p.m. Host Michael Grabicki brings us 3 hours of spooky tunes this week on the Friday Night Jazz Halloween Show.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Spokane Civic Theatre's "Exile"

Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux, whose new play Exile opens this weekend at the Spokane Civic Theatre, sat down in the KPBX studio with the play's director, Jerry Sciarrio, to discuss the work with SPR's E.J. Iannelli. Both the playwright and director described this premiere as an opportunity for audiences to experience...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Stage Left's "Rocky Horror Show"

The co-directors and cast members of a new production of The Rocky Horror Show joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio and the SPR performance space to discuss the iconic musical and perform two live songs. Troy Nickerson and Heather McHenry-Kroetch, who are jointly directing this production at Stage Left...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water

Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Grand opening at Grocery Outlet

SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
KREM2

Mi Paloma Brilla, a dove sculpture placed in Coeur d'Alene Riverstone Park damaged

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Each piece of art that Milo White and Lin McJunkin create is precious to them. “They’re our babies,” White said Tuesday afternoon. That morning, he and McJunkin learned that Mi Paloma Brilla, their stainless steel and cast glass sculpture of a dove just placed at Riverstone Park, had been damaged, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county

SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Warming trend begins on a drier Thursday – Matt

After some rain and hail on Wednesday afternoon, wet weather will fade away overnight as we get lined up for a warmer Thursday. A weak system will bring back some sprinkles on Friday, but you should be able to go without a rain coat for a little bit. Our next big change is Sunday when a big surge of wet weather comes across the Cascades. Rain continues on Halloween.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane terminates Guardians Foundation homeless contracts over fraud concerns

The Spokane City Council has terminated the city’s contract with the operator of two of its shelters after finding several accounting discrepancies and poor financial record keeping. The contractor, the Guardians Foundation, has a former employee under investigation for embezzlement. It also lost its IRS status as a non-profit...
SPOKANE, WA

