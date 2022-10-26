Read full article on original website
spokanepublicradio.org
Halloweekend 2022 on Spokane Public Radio
Spooky season is upon us at Spokane Public Radio! Get in the mood for All-hallows Eve with special Halloween-themed episodes of your favorite shows on KPBX 91.1. First, tune in to Friday Night Jazz from 8 – 11 p.m. Host Michael Grabicki brings us 3 hours of spooky tunes this week on the Friday Night Jazz Halloween Show.
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: Spokane Civic Theatre's "Exile"
Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux, whose new play Exile opens this weekend at the Spokane Civic Theatre, sat down in the KPBX studio with the play's director, Jerry Sciarrio, to discuss the work with SPR's E.J. Iannelli. Both the playwright and director described this premiere as an opportunity for audiences to experience...
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: Stage Left's "Rocky Horror Show"
The co-directors and cast members of a new production of The Rocky Horror Show joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio and the SPR performance space to discuss the iconic musical and perform two live songs. Troy Nickerson and Heather McHenry-Kroetch, who are jointly directing this production at Stage Left...
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
Sixth annual 3Cs Holiday Craft Faire taking place this week in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Holiday craft season is upon us, and so is the 3Cs (Cancer and Community Charities) sixth annual Holiday Craft Faire, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The fair will be at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Friday...
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
'That’s the nature of a small town': 34-unit condominium to be built in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A four-story, 34-unit condominium with two five-unit townhouses between First and Second streets on Garden Avenue was unanimously approved by the Design Review Commission on Thursday. A three-story, 12-unit apartment and two duplex units at 816 E. Sherman Ave. was also approved. “I thought both...
Mi Paloma Brilla, a dove sculpture placed in Coeur d'Alene Riverstone Park damaged
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Each piece of art that Milo White and Lin McJunkin create is precious to them. “They’re our babies,” White said Tuesday afternoon. That morning, he and McJunkin learned that Mi Paloma Brilla, their stainless steel and cast glass sculpture of a dove just placed at Riverstone Park, had been damaged, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's boathouse arrives at its final destination after 8-hour journey
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department's new boathouse is in place at the Third Street docks next to Tubbs Hill, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Now, all it needs is a boat, which is expected by year's end. "It's a practical...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Burger Dock opening new location in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — One of the best burger joints in Sandpoint is coming to Coeur d’Alene. The Burger Dock is opening a new location in downtown Coeur d’Alene on North Fourth Street and Lakeside Avenue. The grand opening of the location is on October 27. During its Grand Opening Weekend Extravaganza from October 27-30, you can win some cool...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
KHQ Right Now
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county
SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
KXLY
Warming trend begins on a drier Thursday – Matt
After some rain and hail on Wednesday afternoon, wet weather will fade away overnight as we get lined up for a warmer Thursday. A weak system will bring back some sprinkles on Friday, but you should be able to go without a rain coat for a little bit. Our next big change is Sunday when a big surge of wet weather comes across the Cascades. Rain continues on Halloween.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane terminates Guardians Foundation homeless contracts over fraud concerns
The Spokane City Council has terminated the city’s contract with the operator of two of its shelters after finding several accounting discrepancies and poor financial record keeping. The contractor, the Guardians Foundation, has a former employee under investigation for embezzlement. It also lost its IRS status as a non-profit...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vera Water and Power reports ‘significant’ power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Vera Water and Power reported a “significant” power outage impacting a large portion of the utility’s customers Friday morning. The service said the outage is the result of a substation issue, and crews are on site assessing the situation. FOX28 Spokane©
