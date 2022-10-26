ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo

In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News

Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract. Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five...
