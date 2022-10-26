A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO