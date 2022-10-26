Read full article on original website
Iron County police arrest man they say threatened to shoot bus with AR-15
IRON COUNTY, Mo. — The Iron County Sheriff's Office and Annapolis Police Department arrested a man Friday afternoon after he threatened to shoot a bus. The Sheriff's Office received a call at about 3:00 p.m. Friday regarding a man armed with an AR-15 threatening to cause harm to others. He was dressed in camouflage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged in connection with possible shots-fired incident near school in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 19-year-old man faces a domestic assault charge and other offenses after authorities say he was involved in a possible shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County stop nets Missouri pair on trafficking charges
A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Ballard County turned into a drug trafficking arrest for a Missouri pair. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for reportedly speeding 19 miles per hour over the limit, and as he approached, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, 22-year-old Harlee Janes, and her passenger, 33-year-old Michael Maxwell of Springfield Missouri, were asked about marijuana in the vehicle.
KFVS12
1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child.
Man threatens to shoot school bus in rural Missouri
A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to shoot a school bus Friday afternoon in rural Missouri.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting
One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man
Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested
Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
KFVS12
Harrisburg assessor charged
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
cilfm.com
A Carbondale man has been charged after a report of shots fired
Carbondale, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale police officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street, October 27th, around 6:30pm due to a report of shots fired. They discovered the suspect left the area prior to the officers arrival but he was quickly located with the firearm still in his possession.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Dayvion Parker was charged with domestic assault in the first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of certain weapons.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired investigation in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police Chief Stan Reno says help from the community helped them make an arrest after a reported shooting. Antwan Tillman, 45, faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KFVS12
Piece by Piece follow up
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
KFVS12
Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau finds new home 2 years after arson
One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Carbondale.
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. parks to be stocked with rainbow trout
Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation
