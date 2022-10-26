ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County stop nets Missouri pair on trafficking charges

A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Ballard County turned into a drug trafficking arrest for a Missouri pair. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for reportedly speeding 19 miles per hour over the limit, and as he approached, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, 22-year-old Harlee Janes, and her passenger, 33-year-old Michael Maxwell of Springfield Missouri, were asked about marijuana in the vehicle.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

1 injured, 1 arrested in Carbondale shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is working to fix the commonwealth's teacher shortage. Millions of dollars in grant funding is being put towards projects that support victims of violent crime in Kentucky. Illinois woman charged with aggravated battery to a child.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in yesterday's Carbondale shooting

Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection Carbondale shooting

One person is in jail and another in the hospital following a shooting in Carbondale Friday.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Drug complaint leads to charges for Paducah man

Complaints of illegal drug activity ended with drug charges for a Paducah Man on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they received complaints of illegal drug activity at the Jackson Oaks Retirement Community Facility. A deputy conducted a consented search inside of an apartment at the facility belonging...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges

A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant results in drug seizure, four arrested

Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane in Paducah. Detectives reportedly found 15 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, methamphetamine smoking pipes, as well as other items of illegal drug paraphernalia during their search. They also allegedly seized money suspected to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Harrisburg assessor charged

Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

A Carbondale man has been charged after a report of shots fired

Carbondale, Ill. (WJPF) – Carbondale police officers responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street, October 27th, around 6:30pm due to a report of shots fired. They discovered the suspect left the area prior to the officers arrival but he was quickly located with the firearm still in his possession.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Piece by Piece follow up

Carbondale Police also arrested this woman in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau finds new home 2 years after arson

One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Carbondale.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. parks to be stocked with rainbow trout

One person is taken to jail, another to the hospital following an afternoon shooting in Carbondale.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

