Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear bicycle helmets, huge backpacks, and cool pants. I’m talking about weed couriers, a mainstay faction of New York City’s illicit cannabis market since at least the 80s. Back then, customers would get in touch via pager and payphone; these days, you shoot over a text or a Signal message, receive a menu, and wait for your courier to arrive so you can place your order. The funky professionalism of weed delivery services—who offer customized menus with colorful graphics, are sourced by users through a dense network of referrals and code words, then come to your door with those chunky metal or plastic hard cases full of product—have made them a discreet and easy option, as far as drug deals go.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO