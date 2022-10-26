ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Vice

Legalization Could Make Weed Couriers an Endangered Species

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear bicycle helmets, huge backpacks, and cool pants. I’m talking about weed couriers, a mainstay faction of New York City’s illicit cannabis market since at least the 80s. Back then, customers would get in touch via pager and payphone; these days, you shoot over a text or a Signal message, receive a menu, and wait for your courier to arrive so you can place your order. The funky professionalism of weed delivery services—who offer customized menus with colorful graphics, are sourced by users through a dense network of referrals and code words, then come to your door with those chunky metal or plastic hard cases full of product—have made them a discreet and easy option, as far as drug deals go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits

Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
The Hill

Ukraine says Iran’s help for Russia should push Israel out of neutral stance

Ukrainian officials say Iran’s war-time aid to Russia should convince Israel to abandon its position of withholding military assistance to Kyiv. Ukraine also wants the Biden administration to step up pressure on Israel, which has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and delivered humanitarian support to Kyiv but refrained from offering arms.
The Associated Press

Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy