Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez
Manchester United are looking set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Chelsea had a bid rejected on deadline day for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez worth around £50million, and haven't yet given up hope in terms of signing the Mexican midfielder.
As with every top player in Europe, there is competition, and the latest competition surrounding Chelsea's bid for Alvarez is Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag could be interested in bringing Alvarez to Old Trafford.
Chelsea have a long list of midfielders, and Alvarez is definitely a player on their list of possible candidates.
According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are eyeing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, and could rival Chelsea for the signature of the Mexican. Chelsea have already bid for Alvarez in the summer, but had the bid rejected.
Manchester United are looking for a midfielder to go alongside Casemiro in the middle. Frenkie De Jong is the main target, but if he does not want to leave Barcelona, Erik Ten Hag could turn back to Edson Alvarez who he had at Ajax.
Chelsea have a list, which includes players like Moises Caicedo and Alvarez himself, and they are almost certain to sign a midfielder in January. Alvarez was not allowed to leave Ajax in the summer, despite refusing to train for the club.
It will take around £50million to take the midfielder away from the club, and Ajax may be more willing to sell if they have time to look for a replacement.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United
Comments / 0