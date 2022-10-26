ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aetSC_0ingIzSZ00

Manchester United are looking set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea had a bid rejected on deadline day for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez worth around £50million, and haven't yet given up hope in terms of signing the Mexican midfielder.

As with every top player in Europe, there is competition, and the latest competition surrounding Chelsea's bid for Alvarez is Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag could be interested in bringing Alvarez to Old Trafford.

Chelsea have a long list of midfielders, and Alvarez is definitely a player on their list of possible candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzLMv_0ingIzSZ00
Manchester United are eyeing Edson Alvarez.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are eyeing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, and could rival Chelsea for the signature of the Mexican. Chelsea have already bid for Alvarez in the summer, but had the bid rejected.

Manchester United are looking for a midfielder to go alongside Casemiro in the middle. Frenkie De Jong is the main target, but if he does not want to leave Barcelona, Erik Ten Hag could turn back to Edson Alvarez who he had at Ajax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QorN_0ingIzSZ00
Chelsea will face competition for Edson Alvarez.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Chelsea have a list, which includes players like Moises Caicedo and Alvarez himself, and they are almost certain to sign a midfielder in January. Alvarez was not allowed to leave Ajax in the summer, despite refusing to train for the club.

It will take around £50million to take the midfielder away from the club, and Ajax may be more willing to sell if they have time to look for a replacement.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to rival Chelsea in pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder

Manchester United are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of 20-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez. Manchester United were looking to bring in a midfielder during the summer transfer window. Eventually, Erik ten Hag opted to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, but at the age of 30, it’s more of a short-term signing.
The Independent

Man Utd vs Sheriff Europa League result and final score tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo strikes – live

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting lineup as they sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where...
Yardbarker

Arsenal, Manchester United told to pay in excess of €100m for attacker

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. According to a report from Mirror, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been keeping tabs on the 21-year-old and they have now been told that they will have to shell out a premium to secure his services.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal of the season at Old Trafford with a goal against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The Portuguese star finally has his goal in front of the home fans. Ronaldo had come close a few times on the night but hadn’t found the...
SB Nation

Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City

A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
Yardbarker

Juventus plotting to sign Manchester City man for free

Juventus has been named as the leading suitor for Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan as he approaches the end of his contract. The midfielder has been a key player for the English champions since he joined them in 2016 and remains one of the most important players on their team.
SB Nation

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid to earn money from Atletico and Barcelona Champions League exits

The good news continues to flow for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will no doubt have let slip a rare grin upon finding out that Barcelona’s misery represents extra profit for his club. Los Blancos are the only Spanish side left in the competition. It means that they will...
Yardbarker

“Like a young Cristiano” – Paul Scholes heaps praise on Manchester United star

Paul Scholes was full of praise for Manchester United Alejandro Garnacho after his performance in the Europa League on Thursday. Erik ten Hag handed Garnacho his first senior start for Manchester United against FC Sheriff in the Europa League. The young winger didn’t get on the scoresheet, but he was a constant threat on the left-hand side.
Yardbarker

Allegri looking forward to the World Cup break

Juventus manager Max Allegri expects his team to perform better when everyone returns from the Qatar 2022 World Cup in December. The Bianconeri have been poor in this campaign because they have missed the input of the likes of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa. Both players have been absent because...
Yardbarker

Manchester United star attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at the club

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is attracting interest from Valencia after falling out of favour at Old Trafford. Since signing for Manchester United, Van de Beek has never managed to be given a consistent run in the team. The Dutch midfielder was sent on loan to Everton in January, but a similar situation occurred over on Merseyside.
FOX Sports

At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo

For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group

Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy