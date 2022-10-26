Report: Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea Target Edson Alvarez

Manchester United are looking set to rival Chelsea for the signing of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Chelsea had a bid rejected on deadline day for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez worth around £50million, and haven't yet given up hope in terms of signing the Mexican midfielder.

As with every top player in Europe, there is competition, and the latest competition surrounding Chelsea's bid for Alvarez is Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag could be interested in bringing Alvarez to Old Trafford.

Chelsea have a long list of midfielders, and Alvarez is definitely a player on their list of possible candidates.

Manchester United are eyeing Edson Alvarez. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are eyeing Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, and could rival Chelsea for the signature of the Mexican. Chelsea have already bid for Alvarez in the summer, but had the bid rejected.

Manchester United are looking for a midfielder to go alongside Casemiro in the middle. Frenkie De Jong is the main target, but if he does not want to leave Barcelona, Erik Ten Hag could turn back to Edson Alvarez who he had at Ajax.

Chelsea will face competition for Edson Alvarez. IMAGO / Pro Shots

Chelsea have a list, which includes players like Moises Caicedo and Alvarez himself, and they are almost certain to sign a midfielder in January. Alvarez was not allowed to leave Ajax in the summer, despite refusing to train for the club.

It will take around £50million to take the midfielder away from the club, and Ajax may be more willing to sell if they have time to look for a replacement.

