A By-The-Numbers Portrait of Penguins’ Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have generated thousands of statistics through their first seven games. The only one that truly matters, of course, is the 4-2-1 record they’ve put together ahead of their game at Vancouver Friday night. Nonetheless, quite a few of their other numbers are interesting. Or significant. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Injury Updates, Penguins Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Philadelphia Flyers snagged a former New York Islanders first-round pick off waivers, the Vancouver Canucks hit the NHL trade block for a center from the Boston Bruins, Jakob Chychrun suffered a setback in his rehab chilling those NHL trade rumors, and we have a few Pittsburgh Penguins injury updates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Guentzel Cleared for Contact, Won’t Play Tonight

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact, but will not be in the lineup when they play in Vancouver tonight. Mike Sullivan said that injured winger Jason Zucker will not face the Canucks, either. Both players participated in the Penguins’ optional game-day skate at Rogers Arena today....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Ice Guys – Friday, October 28 with NHL bettor Nicholas Martin

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, October 28 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest Nicholas Martin (Twitter: @NickM_hockey) preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Friday,...
Pittsburgh, PA
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

