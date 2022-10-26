Read full article on original website
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
Penguins vs. Kraken, Game 9: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-1) finally are out of Western Canada. Whether they brought any confidence with them when they crossed the border en route to Seattle, where they will face the Kraken tonight shortly after 10 p.m. Eastern, remains to be seen. UPDATE: Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel will be...
Penguins Postgame Locker Room Sullen, ‘Discouraged’ After Latest Loss (+)
SEATTLE — The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their fourth straight game and completed a four-game western trip with just four goals in their last 11 periods. Overall, the Penguins were outscored 18-6 in four losses to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and the Seattle Kraken. After the 5-1 loss to the Vancouver...
Maybe? Jake Guentzel & Jason Zucker Game Time Decisions
SEATTLE — After a more than week-long absence after he was hit by teammate Kris Letang’a shot last Thursday, Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel could return to the lineup Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. Jason Zucker, who skated in a non-contact jersey on Friday, is also a game-time...
A By-The-Numbers Portrait of Penguins’ Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have generated thousands of statistics through their first seven games. The only one that truly matters, of course, is the 4-2-1 record they’ve put together ahead of their game at Vancouver Friday night. Nonetheless, quite a few of their other numbers are interesting. Or significant. Or...
Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Injury Updates, Penguins Notes
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Philadelphia Flyers snagged a former New York Islanders first-round pick off waivers, the Vancouver Canucks hit the NHL trade block for a center from the Boston Bruins, Jakob Chychrun suffered a setback in his rehab chilling those NHL trade rumors, and we have a few Pittsburgh Penguins injury updates.
Guentzel Cleared for Contact, Won’t Play Tonight
Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact, but will not be in the lineup when they play in Vancouver tonight. Mike Sullivan said that injured winger Jason Zucker will not face the Canucks, either. Both players participated in the Penguins’ optional game-day skate at Rogers Arena today....
The Ice Guys – Friday, October 28 with NHL bettor Nicholas Martin
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, October 28 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest Nicholas Martin (Twitter: @NickM_hockey) preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL Betting Card – Friday,...
Penguins Sputter to 4th Straight Loss; Letang Struggles in 3-1 Loss to Kraken
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken scored four goals in the second period. Through the magic of replay and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ deft spots, only two of the goals counted. The Penguins briefly controlled the second period and claimed a 1-0 lead when Jake Guentzel (2) stole a pass at the defensive blue line and raced the length of the ice to finish a two-on-one.
‘Everything Going So Fast,’ Poulin Launches into NHL; What He Needs to Work On (+)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sam Poulin was not nervous. He got nervous in juniors. Nerves in the AHL. Mysteriously, the second-generation NHL’er from Montreal didn’t have nerves before his first NHL game Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. It was a special game he’ll never forget. But...
Breaking: Jake Guentzel Joins Penguins Practice; Zucker Remains Absent
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel joined practice on Thursday at Rogers Arena. It is the first time he has joined the team since he was felled by teammate Kris Letang’s shot against the LA Kings seven days ago. Guentzel has been dealing with an...
Penguins Takeaways: ‘Our Job to Fix It,’ Disheveled Pens Lacking Heart
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — It was not the game anyone expected. The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their last two to Western Conference contenders and have been disorganized or sloppy in those losses to the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. But surely a couple of days to regroup and facing the one-win Vancouver Canucks would cure what ailed the Penguins.
Penguins Notebook: Sullivan’s Video Meeting, Heinen’s Dad & Caggiula’s Passport (+)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — No, Danton Heinen’s dad doesn’t give him any guff, even when the team plays as they did in Edmonton and Calgary. Drake Caggiula was in a race against logistics, and head coach Mike Sullivan pointed out a few things on video that he wanted to see from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
