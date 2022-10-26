ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Chase Village, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eater

Where to Eat Around D.C. on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving right around the corner (Thursday, November 24), plenty of reliable D.C. restaurants plan to celebrate the annual American holiday properly with options for carryout meals or sit-down spreads. Special multi-course or a la carte menus center around turkey and all the trimmings. There’s also French, Italian, and barbecue...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery

For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
OLNEY, MD
Axios DC

Take a look inside D.C.'s new Rubell Museum

The opening of the highly anticipated Rubell Museum marks the revival of the historic Randall Junior High School building that sat untouched since 2006. Why it matters: The museum has been a long time coming since art world power couple Don and Mera Rubell purchased the historic Black school building in Southwest D.C. 12 years ago to house their extensive contemporary art collection. In addition to the museum, the Rubells own an adjacent 492-unit apartment building that is currently being developed. Set to open in early 2023, it will include 98 affordable units. Flashback: Before D.C., the Rubells, who made...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: English Basements

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
cohaitungchi.com

Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC

Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

4 Best Wine Tours Around DC

Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall. Not all tour operators are warmly received at busy vineyards. But pick one that wineries love to work with, like the ones below, and you may get perks such as extra pours, behind-the-scenes peeks, and chats with the owner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

A Historic Opportunity for a Priceless Lifestyle

Welcome to Penthouse Four at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the city. Penthouse Four boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf

WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Five local wineries to visit this fall season

Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Schitt’s Creek Producer, Silver Spring Native Feigin Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, executive producer of the multiple Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek” and native of Silver Spring, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Oct. 24, according to Variety. Feigin, who was 47, died in his home in L.A., according to United Talent Agency, his former employer. He is...
SILVER SPRING, MD
nomadlawyer.org

Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Lovisa to open boutique at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Is opening a boutique at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The fast-fashion jewelry brand was founded in Sydney, Australia by billionaire Brett Blundy in 2010. Since then, Lovisa has grown to a chain of over 400 stores worldwide. Lovisa will be on Level 1, next to Journeys, and is now hiring (use the QR code in the picture at bottom to apply).
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville

A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
ROCKVILLE, MD

