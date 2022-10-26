Read full article on original website
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Eater
Where to Eat Around D.C. on Thanksgiving Day
With Thanksgiving right around the corner (Thursday, November 24), plenty of reliable D.C. restaurants plan to celebrate the annual American holiday properly with options for carryout meals or sit-down spreads. Special multi-course or a la carte menus center around turkey and all the trimmings. There’s also French, Italian, and barbecue...
bethesdamagazine.com
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
Take a look inside D.C.'s new Rubell Museum
The opening of the highly anticipated Rubell Museum marks the revival of the historic Randall Junior High School building that sat untouched since 2006. Why it matters: The museum has been a long time coming since art world power couple Don and Mera Rubell purchased the historic Black school building in Southwest D.C. 12 years ago to house their extensive contemporary art collection. In addition to the museum, the Rubells own an adjacent 492-unit apartment building that is currently being developed. Set to open in early 2023, it will include 98 affordable units. Flashback: Before D.C., the Rubells, who made...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
Overheard In D.C.: English Basements
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
Washingtonian.com
4 Best Wine Tours Around DC
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall. Not all tour operators are warmly received at busy vineyards. But pick one that wineries love to work with, like the ones below, and you may get perks such as extra pours, behind-the-scenes peeks, and chats with the owner.
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase Audubon group chooses new name to distance itself from racist namesake
Chevy Chase Audubon group chooses new name to distance itself from racist namesake. The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions.
Washingtonian.com
A Historic Opportunity for a Priceless Lifestyle
Welcome to Penthouse Four at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the city. Penthouse Four boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning...
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five local wineries to visit this fall season
Can you imagine anything better than sitting in front of a firepit on a crisp fall day while sipping a sweet red blend at a local winery? Here are five wineries in Montgomery County to visit this fall season:. 61 Vineyard. 61 Vineyard, at 28712 Kemptown Road in Damascus, is...
Look Inside The Rubell Museum, D.C.’s New Modern Art Museum Opening This Weekend
When art collectors Mera and Don Rubell open their long-anticipated contemporary art museum in Southwest D.C. this week, the public will finally get to see the result of a $20 million renovation over a decade in the making. The Rubell Museum DC opens at 65 I St. SW on Oct....
mymcmedia.org
Schitt’s Creek Producer, Silver Spring Native Feigin Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, executive producer of the multiple Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek” and native of Silver Spring, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Oct. 24, according to Variety. Feigin, who was 47, died in his home in L.A., according to United Talent Agency, his former employer. He is...
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
baltimoremagazine.com
At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day
Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
D.C.’s Marine Corps Marathon Will Close A Bunch Of Roads This Weekend
Plenty of people have run it, and even more have cheered them on. That’s right: the Marine Corps Marathon is taking place on Sunday, marking its return after a two-year in-person hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marathon is in its 47th year, though the last two years...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
rockvillenights.com
Lovisa to open boutique at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is opening a boutique at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The fast-fashion jewelry brand was founded in Sydney, Australia by billionaire Brett Blundy in 2010. Since then, Lovisa has grown to a chain of over 400 stores worldwide. Lovisa will be on Level 1, next to Journeys, and is now hiring (use the QR code in the picture at bottom to apply).
rockvillenights.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
