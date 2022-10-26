Read full article on original website
Letter: Seeking proper representation in new congressional district
Tim Walberg is the worst potential congressman for those of us unfortunate enough to reside in Michigan’s new 5th Congressional District. His apparent senility and confused cognitive functions alone preclude his ability to represent those of us in the western half of the newly redrawn district. I’ve tried to reach his office for...
'SNL' takes on 'surging' Republicans before the midterm elections
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off this week's episode with Heidi Gardner leading a PBS NewsHour focused on three notable Republicans before the midterm elections in less than two weeks.
