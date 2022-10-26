Read full article on original website
Brian Bonham
3d ago
maybe if they stayed in the right 2 lanes like they are supposed too this wouldn't have happened...
Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash
UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway. A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista The post Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash appeared first on KESQ.
San Jacinto neighborhood forced to evacuate due to hazmat incident
Residents in a Riverside County neighborhood were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning as hazmat crews responded for a chemical spill that caused extreme odor throughout the area. The spill was reported some time around 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Shaver Street in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located […]
An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Rollover Crash on Hillside East of Anza
A motorist was killed Friday, and a possible second victim was the focus of a search, following a rollover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified
UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Evacuation orders issued due to chemical spill in San Jacinto
Authorities are working to contain a chemical fire in San Jacinto. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, the fire broke out a little before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Shaver Street. Firefighters reported a "strong chemical smell in the area" before locating "pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container."Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to assist. At around 8 a.m., officials issued an evacuation order for homes east of Hewitt Street, South of 7th Avenue, North of Shaver Street and West of Camino Los Banos due to the chemical spill. In all, 272 homes and 951 total people were evacuated. 2,160 homes remain in the warning area. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
Sheriff’s deputy rescues person during a house fire in La Quinta
A person was injured during a house fire Friday night in La Quinta. The fire was reported at around 10:30 p.m. on the 79000 block of Dandelion Drive. According to Cal Fire, crews arrived and found light smoke showing from a single-family residence. A Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy rescued a person from the residence. The The post Sheriff’s deputy rescues person during a house fire in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Woman arrested after freeway pursuit ends on I-15
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
One person killed, another seriously injured after crash in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in Thousand Palms Thursday evening. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Washington Street and Coyote Song Way. Cal Fire confirmed one vehicle rolled over with two victims. The second victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, Cal Fire confirmed. There is The post One person killed, another seriously injured after crash in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
Man charged with starting fire in Hemet police station
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
L.A. Weekly
Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]
Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
onscene.tv
Semi Hauling Hay Crashes On Freeway | Fontana
10.24.2022 | 11:20 PM | DEVORE – On October 24th at about 11:20 PM, CHP responded to a crash on the Northbound 215, South of Devore Rd. Units arrived on the scene and located a pickup truck and a trailer loaded with about 45,000 Lbs of Hay. A SigAlert was issued while crews cleaned up the hay. Only one person was transported with minor injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs
A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Michael Wilson Pronounced Dead after Two-Vehicle Crash on Reche Vista Drive [Moreno Valley, CA]
62-Year-Old Victim Killed in Two-Car Collision near Hill Court. The fatal accident happened around 6:50 p.m., near Hill Court in Moreno Valley. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that responding officers located a blue Honda and a red Toyota Camry at the scene.
foxla.com
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
foxla.com
Apple Valley father, woman arrested in homicide investigation of 4-year-old girl
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. - An Apple Valley man and woman have been arrested in the homicide investigation of a 4-year-old girl, officials said. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Oct. 25 after 9:30 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing. The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she died.
