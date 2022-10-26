If you are seeking a few scares but not the long drive and looking for a night out, The McDaniels Farm Haunted Trail in Elizabethtown and Twisted Terror Extreme Haunted Trail in Garland will certainly get the job done. These two haunted attractions are both located in Bladen County, and there is not any other haunted attraction like there’s. With these two spook shows being in Bladen County, you have the best of both worlds. The McDaniels Farm Haunted Trail is similar to a haunted hayride, while Twisted Terror Extreme Haunted Trail is a walk-through trail.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO