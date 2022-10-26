Read full article on original website
WMBF
The Grand Strand is jammed packed with events happening this Halloween weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no shortage of things happening this weekend in the Grand Strand. Socastee High School’s Theater Department is current running their fall production of : ‘A Night of One Acts’. You can catch Mattie and John as leads in the production Tonight at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 pm.
whqr.org
Wilmington's Northside community dinners aim to bring residents together
The weekly gatherings went on from June to October, held on 11th Street between Princess and Chestnut. Volunteers and co-op staff come early to set up tables and chairs — and for their last fall send-off dinner, décor included pumpkins. The community dinners are free and open to...
foxwilmington.com
Donation allows schools in Brunswick County to send students on free field trip to Bald Head Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Every 6th-grade student in Brunswick County Public Schools was able to attend a free field trip to the Bald Head Island Conservancy throughout the past few weeks. But the schools didn’t have to pay a penny because of a donation from Jim and Devon...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Seasfood at Sea Captains House in Myrtle Beach
Serving fresh seafood for over 50 years, Sea Captains House has won several awards for its cuisine. The restaurant has been named on PhillyBite Magazine for having one of the state's best Crab Cakes. The restaurant is open seven days a week and features dishes inspired by the coastal region of South Carolina. Try the Maryland-style crab cakes broiled with homemade remoulade sauce.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gru from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gru, an approximately 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, Gru is a very sweet dog who walks very well on a leash and will stay by your side. Described as a “really big lovebug,” Gru enjoys being pet and sitting on people’s laps.
WECT
One injured in barn fire in Monkey Junction area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person suffered a minor injury during a barn fire in the Monkey Junction area on Friday afternoon. Units with New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Shady Oaks Lane at approximately 1:30 p.m. “On arrival,...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
bladenonline.com
Spooky Activity in the “Mother County”
If you are seeking a few scares but not the long drive and looking for a night out, The McDaniels Farm Haunted Trail in Elizabethtown and Twisted Terror Extreme Haunted Trail in Garland will certainly get the job done. These two haunted attractions are both located in Bladen County, and there is not any other haunted attraction like there’s. With these two spook shows being in Bladen County, you have the best of both worlds. The McDaniels Farm Haunted Trail is similar to a haunted hayride, while Twisted Terror Extreme Haunted Trail is a walk-through trail.
wpde.com
18-wheeler stuck, blocking traffic in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler is stuck and blocking traffic in Little River Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive. Crews said no injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
foxwilmington.com
Pleasure Island Parrot Heads donate virtual reality headset to Novant Health New Hanover
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Virtual reality headsets can be a fun game, but for patients at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, this headset can be used to help kids prepare for something like an MRI or distract them while they’re getting an IV started. “They’re playing...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
bladenonline.com
Bladenboro Beast Fest This Weekend: Food, Entertainment, Raffles, Giveaways, and More!
For the 15th time, the tradition of the Beast of Bladenboro Festival continues. With expectations of the biggest and best “Fest” yet, Boost the Boro’s upward trending success continues with record-breaking sponsorships, growing participation and interest, implementation of new ideas, and, as always, hard work and dedication to the festival that draws a crowd from near and far in small-town Bladenboro.
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WECT
Paid parking changes implemented in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach recently implemented several changes to its paid parking program. The revised paid parking enforcement dates, times, and rates are listed below:. March 1-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.*. • Parking Lots: $5/hour or $25/day. • Bus, Limo, and oversized vehicle: $10/hour...
WECT
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WECT
Sheriff’s office investigates bank robbery in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Wilmington. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a robbery Saturday morning at the PNC Bank near the intersection of Murrayville Road and North College Road. According to the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department uses drone for first time at fire scene
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is used to fighting fires from the ground, but now they have help in the skies. Crews were called to a woods fire off 17th St. near Shipyard Blvd. earlier this week and put their drone to use for the first time.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
WECT
County working to address Northside food discrepancy as new grocery store opens
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With new housing going up in southeastern North Carolina, it’s natural for new grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping centers to follow. “When you look at what’s happening with the new Harris Teeter, you’ve got River Lights, that community there, and others that have been built on that side of the county, new apartments that have been built in that area. There are a whole lot of residences are popping up which I think justifies for them,” New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to turn up by Halloween
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday evening. Cool north or northeast breezes will continue to flow across the Cape Fear Region through the weekend. Daily temperatures will crest near 70, mainly, and nights and mornings ought to regularly ping the 50s. After a coastal trough brought some widespread showers on Friday, expect clouds and a continued chance of occasional light showers and drizzle throughout the weekend. Expect episodes of minor high tidal flooding to trend less frequent in this time as the moon continues to wax toward its first quarter.
