Kandiyohi County, MN

Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township.

A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with significant, life-threatening injuries alongside the road.

Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene by responders, but Fester was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

