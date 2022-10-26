ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

vineyardgazette.com

West Tisbury Opposes Power Line Herbicides

Opposition to the use of herbicides around Eversource power lines continued at a meeting of the West Tisbury select board on Wednesday night, when the board determined to send a letter opposing the practice to the state Department of Agricultural Resources. The issue was brought to the board by Laura...
WEST TISBURY, MA
capecod.com

Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
ORLEANS, MA
capeandislands.org

Drought conditions improve with a lot of rain on the Cape and Islands this October

Rain totals across the region have already surpassed the average rain amounts for October — in some cases tripling the monthly average. The Chatham Airport weather station recorded more than 9 inches of rain this month, compared to the average of about 3 inches. The National Weather Service reports that a station on Nantucket received more than 8 inches so far this month, about double the average amount for October.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod

CHATHAM – Torrential downpours caused road flooding in parts of Cape Cod Wednesday morning. One vehicle became disabled on Stage Harbor Road in Chatham. in Orleans, police reported deep water at the Route 28/Main Street intersection. Never try to drive through flooded roads. “Turn around don’t drown!” At least one flooded basement was reported in East Orleans as well. Rainfall totals of 4 inches in Chatham and 3 inches in Eastham were reported. Street flooding was also reported in parts of Wellfleet and Eastham.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
BOURNE, MA
Jamestown Press

State: Steer clear while deer breeding

As deer begin mating during the rut, public safety officials are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads because herds tend to move around more frequently during this time. Route 138 in North Kingstown is known to be especially active with deer, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Of the 1,285 collisions in 2021 that involved deer in the Ocean State, North Kingstown led the way with 115 incidents, followed by South Kingstown, Warwick and Tiverton.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Halloween Events Cater to All Ages

With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, the coming weekend will feel like a three-day holiday. Oak Bluffs starts things up on Saturday with a parade, trick or treating and a scavenger hunt on Circuit avenue. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and the fun continues to 4 p.m. Scavenger hunt clues can be picked up at Basics that afternoon.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee

MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
MASHPEE, MA
capeandislands.org

A brightly-colored visitor lands in Brewster

This week I have the unusual pleasure of talking about a really rare bird recently found here on Cape Cod. That part is not so unusual – some might say I do that too much already. The really rare part is that I’m the one who found the rare bird. And it was a real doozy - this one ticked all the boxes for a crowd-pleasing find. It’s good looking, it’s easy to find and see, almost criminally easy to photograph, and no one has ever seen one on the Cape and Islands before. Since I found it on Friday I suspect a few hundred folks from multiple states have been to Brewster to see it, some multiple times, likely causing a one-bird spike in the shoulder season economy. The bird causing all the stir is a Vermilion Flycatcher.
BREWSTER, MA
ABC6.com

Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
NEWPORT, RI

