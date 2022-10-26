Reported Manchester City Target Endrick Copies Erling Haaland In Goal Celebration

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Brazilian wonderkid and Palmeiras striker Endrick.

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick caught the attention of many Manchester City fans after replicating Erling Haaland's signature goal celebration after scoring his first senior goal.

The teenager scored his side's second goal in their 3-1 win against Athletico Paranaense, making him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian top-flight at 16 years and 97 days old.

After netting his goal, the youngster proceeded to put his left index finger toward his ear whilst pointing his right index finger to the sky- copying Erling Haaland's now trademark celebration.

After the game, Endrick would post a photo to his Instagram story of the celebration, tagging Haaland in the post- confirming that the Norwegian was the motivation behind his celebration.

The Brazilian was already one of the most highly regarded young players in the world, so his latest record-breaking feat will have done little to dissuade the many clubs believed to be pursuing him.

The clubs reportedly among those potential suitors are; Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Mcontractanchester City.

The youngster has such a high profile due to his prolific goalscoring record within Palmeiras and Brazil's youth setups.

This year alone in the Brazilian youth division, the striker has scored six goals in just seven games.

Alongside this, the 16-year-old has also scored five goals in four caps for Brazil's under-17 squad.

And now that he is starting to score goals at a senior level, it would be no surprise for some of the clubs listed to ramp up their attempts to sign the highly promising striker.

However, whichever clubs are tempted to move for the Brazilian will have to pay a substantial fee to secure his services.

Endrick signed a new contract with his current employers this Summer, which includes a buyout clause worth around €60million.

But that fee isn't too dissimilar to the €46million that Real Madrid paid to sign Vinicius Jr from Flamengo in 2018 after the winger had only played one full season of professional football.

If Endrick continues to develop at such a rapid pace, it would seem inevitable for that clause to be released either next summer or the one following, given his massive ceiling.

