ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

Reported Manchester City Target Endrick Copies Erling Haaland In Goal Celebration

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9Q7M_0ingEnXb00

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Brazilian wonderkid and Palmeiras striker Endrick.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick caught the attention of many Manchester City fans after replicating Erling Haaland's signature goal celebration after scoring his first senior goal.

The teenager scored his side's second goal in their 3-1 win against Athletico Paranaense, making him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian top-flight at 16 years and 97 days old.

After netting his goal, the youngster proceeded to put his left index finger toward his ear whilst pointing his right index finger to the sky- copying Erling Haaland's now trademark celebration.

After the game, Endrick would post a photo to his Instagram story of the celebration, tagging Haaland in the post- confirming that the Norwegian was the motivation behind his celebration.

The Brazilian was already one of the most highly regarded young players in the world, so his latest record-breaking feat will have done little to dissuade the many clubs believed to be pursuing him.

The clubs reportedly among those potential suitors are; Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Mcontractanchester City.

The youngster has such a high profile due to his prolific goalscoring record within Palmeiras and Brazil's youth setups.

This year alone in the Brazilian youth division, the striker has scored six goals in just seven games.

Alongside this, the 16-year-old has also scored five goals in four caps for Brazil's under-17 squad.

And now that he is starting to score goals at a senior level, it would be no surprise for some of the clubs listed to ramp up their attempts to sign the highly promising striker.

However, whichever clubs are tempted to move for the Brazilian will have to pay a substantial fee to secure his services.

Endrick signed a new contract with his current employers this Summer, which includes a buyout clause worth around €60million.

But that fee isn't too dissimilar to the €46million that Real Madrid paid to sign Vinicius Jr from Flamengo in 2018 after the winger had only played one full season of professional football.

If Endrick continues to develop at such a rapid pace, it would seem inevitable for that clause to be released either next summer or the one following, given his massive ceiling.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group

Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC

Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
BBC

G﻿uardiola on injuries, Alvarez and improving Leicester

Manager P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City's trip to Leicester City on Saturday. E﻿rling Haaland will be assessed in training on Friday afternoon after going off injured in the game against Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola said: "He is better." O﻿n injured duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin...
BBC

L﻿ampard says consistency is next step

Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
FOX Sports

Early Champions League elimination tough blow for Atlético

MADRID (AP) — It was a painful sequence of events for Atlético Madrid. Yannick Carrasco’s last-gasp penalty kick was saved. Saúl Ñíguez’s header off the rebound hit the crossbar. Reinildo’s shot from the loose ball deflected off Carrasco near the goal line and went over the net.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy