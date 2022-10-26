Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
TOURNAMENT MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Mississippi State
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team begins the quest for its fourth SEC Tournament title with Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. first round match against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Texas A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3 SEC) is undefeated in October. The Aggies have wins over Rice...
KBTX.com
Weigman earns starting quarterback nod ahead of Ole Miss game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources confirmed to KBTX that true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will start during Texas A&M’s home game against Ole Miss. Weigman played a few series at the end of the Aggies’ 30-24 loss to South Carolina last week after starter Haynes King exited the game due to injury. The Bridgeland product finished 8/15 for 91 yards in his first collegiate appearance against the Gamecocks. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told the media on Monday that King’s injury was not of concern and that he would be good to go this week, but nos Weigman has earned the starting nod.
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Ole Miss on Oct. 29, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments...
KBTX.com
Aggies excited to be back home at Kyle to face No. 15 Ole Miss
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team has struggled since leaving Kyle Field nearly a month and a half ago. They picked up a 2 point win over Arkansas in their SEC opener, but have lost 3 in a row. Saturday night they will return to Kyle...
KBTX.com
Hayes claims third SEC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore forward Maile Hayes earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in four weeks, the league announced Friday. In a must-win situation in the regular season finale, Hayes broke the scoring seal in the fifth minute and finished the match with five points on two goals and one assist as the Aggies earned an SEC Tournament invitation with a 4-1 victory at Florida.
KBTX.com
Guerrieri earns 500th career win, Aggies advance to SEC Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Gators delivering head coach G Guerrieri his 500th win. Thursday’s triumph at Dizney Stadium also sealed an SEC Tournament spot for the Aggies. Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer...
KBTX.com
:50 From the 50: Max Wright
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tight end Max Wright is coming off his second career touchdown against South Carolina. The senior got to A&M back in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. In 2020, Wright caught his first career touchdown on a crossing route over the middle and ran it 42 yards in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina.
KBTX.com
Excitement surrounds College Football’s return to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ole Miss is in town and Aggie fans are ready for the game. Kyle Field will be lit up Saturday night, something Aggieland has missed for the past few weeks of away games. With travelers in town, residents are ready to show them what College Station is made of.
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian football takes down Alpha Omega Academy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles defeated the Alpha Omega Academy Lions 49-14. The game got off to a wild start. A low snap by Alpha Omega resulted in a fumble recovery on the one-yard line by Brazos Christian’s Hayden Lutz. The Eagles capitalized immediately, as Tyler...
KBTX.com
‘Same town Showdown’ renewed on the football field Friday night
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated and College Station will renew their football rivalry after a 5-year hiatus when the two schools play at Cougar Field on Friday night at 7pm. Just 3.4 miles separate the two schools and when the UIL announced its realignment in 2022 for the...
KBTX.com
Franklin remains on top beating Cameron Yoe 63-7
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week Franklin picked up their 24th win a row against another defending state champ Lorena, now top-ranked Lions had another big test this week number 6 Cameron Yoe. Both the Lions and Yoemen were the last remaining teams in district 11 coming in to tonight.
KBTX.com
Rockdale gets eliminated from playoff contention with loss against Little River Academy
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle of wills tonight as Rockdale took on Little River Academy in hopes of making it to the playoffs. The Bumblebees would be the first on the board with a 40 yard touchdown pass from Kasey Mraz to Kaden Campbell. They take an early 6-0 lead after a missed extra point attempt.
KBTX.com
Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
KBTX.com
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
KBTX.com
Burton clinches district title with 71-20 win over Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The second ranked Burton Panthers clinched the District 14-2A Division II championship with a 71-20 win over Somerville Friday night at Yegua Stadium. The Panthers got an interception from Tanner Gore that he returned for a touchdown on the Yeguas’s first offensive play of the game...
KBTX.com
Centerville rolls in Normangee, 56-0
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The 9th ranked Centerville Tigers kept their District 12-2A Division I championship hopes alive after a 56-0 win over Normangee Thursday night at Panther Stadium. The Tigers came out fast and dominated the first half thanks to five half one touchdowns from Paxton Hancock. Centerville (4-0,...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Taking a look at pumpkin varieties
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We see a lot of pumpkins around the community during this time of year, but there are more varieties than just the traditional ones we see for fall or Halloween. “There are a lot of things that these pumpkins do,” said Joseph Johnson with Texas...
KBTX.com
Mays Business School celebrates groundbreaking of new facility
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mays Business school held a groundbreaking celebration for its new business education complex at the Wehner building on Friday. The school celebrated with a short program including speeches from Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks, retired Abrigo President and CEO Wayne Roberts, Texas A&M Student Body President Case Harris, and Mays Business School’s interim dean Ricky Griffin. A virtual tour of the facility was presented during the groundbreaking that previewed the inside of the building and several outdoor areas.
KBTX.com
Bryan firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend for MDA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters will be scattered around the city this weekend asking drivers at various intersections to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “After 68 years of participating with the MDA for the Fill the Boot program here in the city of Bryan, we’re so happy to...
KBTX.com
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
Comments / 0