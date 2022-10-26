ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
mocoshow.com

Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027

The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Virginia Business

Prince William targets data center growth

Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA

DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions

WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area

The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm...
MANASSAS, VA
shspubs.com

Shortage of Teachers is Adding Up

It’s no secret that schools have had shortages of teachers since returning to session after the COVID-19 pandemic. Stafford High School is a shining example of this, as the head of our math department, Valerie Wick, has had to take on a whopping eight classes to counteract the effects of the shortage. Unfortunately, this shortage is not limited to SHS.
Fairfax Times

Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’

Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.

