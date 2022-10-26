Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO