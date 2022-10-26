Read full article on original website
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
When Virginia schools could change the way they treat transgender students
Virginians will have to wait at least another month to see what the Department of Education's finalized 2022 model policies on the treatment of transgender children look like.
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
Virginia Business
Prince William targets data center growth
Move over Loudoun County. Neighboring Prince William County could eventually wear the data center crown. Loudoun currently houses the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which cover more than 25 million square feet of county land. About 27 miles away, however, Prince William is projecting about 33 million square feet of data centers will be built over the next 20 years, according to a report by Camoin Associates, an economic development firm. In late September, Prince William had 35 data centers covering 6 million square feet, and an estimated 5.4 million square feet is under development.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chief: ‘No way on God’s green earth’ school bus driver in crash should have been behind wheel
The man charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a school bus full of D.C. students in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of any vehicle, much less a school bus, the police chief said Friday. In a conference call Friday afternoon, D.C. Public Schools...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
WTOP
Pre-Halloween frost advisory issued in DC area
The District and surrounding area could wake up to a frost Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
WTOP
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from a Va. pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County, Virginia, farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C.,...
WTOP
Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm...
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
Virginia residents should get stimulus of up to $500 by Halloween
Photo of money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)Here's some good news for many taxpayers in Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.
shspubs.com
Shortage of Teachers is Adding Up
It’s no secret that schools have had shortages of teachers since returning to session after the COVID-19 pandemic. Stafford High School is a shining example of this, as the head of our math department, Valerie Wick, has had to take on a whopping eight classes to counteract the effects of the shortage. Unfortunately, this shortage is not limited to SHS.
su.edu
Shenandoah Gifted Ownership of Property that Includes Residence Hall, Dining Facility
Shenandoah University will soon own the Millwood Avenue property that includes South Campus Commons and Buzzins restaurant thanks to a generous donation by the Don Vaden family that is one of the largest real estate gifts in the university’s history. Shenandoah has renamed South Campus Commons to Vaden Campus...
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
