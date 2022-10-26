Henry Ezell “EZ” Branham, JR, age 90, transitioned to the final stage of life on August 17, 2022 at Mala Strana care home in New Prague, MN. Born on November 17, 1931 in Ridgeway, SC to Henry Ezell, SR and Lily (Nelson) Branham, he grew up on a cotton farm with his four siblings of which three have preceded him in their home going. Sister Lenora, and brothers Ivey and Donald. Also preceding him, his grandson, Tucker Niedermayer, his birthday buddy (you guys have fun together!) He is survived by his big sister Eula (Branham) Graham of Pleasant Gove, UT, his former spouse, Jean Cross and their children Matthew (Venus) Branham of Bellflower, CA, Ann (Ray) Niedermayer of New Prague, MN and Amie Branham of Carbondale, CO. Grandchildren Jessica, Jaimie, and Liza Niedermayer all of MN.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO