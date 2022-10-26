Read full article on original website
John Mueller 10-28-22
As a high school freshman growing up in St. Paul during the mid- to late-1970s, New Prague was one of those far-away towns in Minnesota, a small city on the map we’d never heard of thanks in part to our provincial view of the world. Back then, a trip anyplace south of Interstate Highway 494 and west of Highway 35 was far enough out there it required thoughtful planning.
Henry Ezell “EZ” Branham, JR, 90
Henry Ezell “EZ” Branham, JR, age 90, transitioned to the final stage of life on August 17, 2022 at Mala Strana care home in New Prague, MN. Born on November 17, 1931 in Ridgeway, SC to Henry Ezell, SR and Lily (Nelson) Branham, he grew up on a cotton farm with his four siblings of which three have preceded him in their home going. Sister Lenora, and brothers Ivey and Donald. Also preceding him, his grandson, Tucker Niedermayer, his birthday buddy (you guys have fun together!) He is survived by his big sister Eula (Branham) Graham of Pleasant Gove, UT, his former spouse, Jean Cross and their children Matthew (Venus) Branham of Bellflower, CA, Ann (Ray) Niedermayer of New Prague, MN and Amie Branham of Carbondale, CO. Grandchildren Jessica, Jaimie, and Liza Niedermayer all of MN.
Worthington matches 2-0 win over New Prague in section championship
Earlier this season Worthington edged New Prague High School (NPHS), 2-0, in boys soccer. The two teams faced off one more time, this time in the Section 2AA Championship match Tuesday, Oct. 18 in New Prague. Worthington once again defeated the Trojans, 2-0, to advance to the Class AA State Tournament.
