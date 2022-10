FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster Saturday, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won't play against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury after taking a hard hit in last week's 24-6 victory over Detroit. The two-time rushing champ has missed just one game due to injury in his six-plus seasons.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO