Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
CLEVELAND, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church

An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
NEWARK, OH
whbc.com

Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
MASSILLON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery

Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Where can I drop off my unused medications in central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE

