Geneva man sentenced in rape case
A Geneva man was sentenced last week after being convicted of raping a minor.
Ohio man sentenced to 75 years to life for rape of minor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]
Ohio man pleads guilty to filming repeated assaults of girlfriend who later died
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced for repeatedly assaulting his then-girlfriend while forcing their children to watch. She later died in a hospital. The Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that Thomas Joe Graley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder on Oct. 26. Graley was sentenced to 25 years in prison […]
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
Ohio and Pennsylvania fishermen plead not guilty to charges in Ohio tournament scandal
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. […]
cleveland19.com
Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church
An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
whbc.com
Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court
MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity...
Ohio police bodycam video shows officer shoot suspect outside high school
Police in Shaker Heights released dramatic bodycam video Wednesday evening of an officer-involved shooting that happened last week.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
cleveland19.com
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Where can I drop off my unused medications in central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, […]
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
Lorain Police, FBI looking for bank robber who probably could have toned it down
Authorities in Lorain are searching for a man who wore a unique costume to rob First Federal Savings of Lorain Wednesday afternoon.
