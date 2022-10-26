Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys promote rookie RB, a sign injured Elliott won't play
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster Saturday, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won't play against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury after taking a hard hit in last week's 24-6 victory over Detroit. The two-time rushing champ has missed just one game due to injury in his six-plus seasons.
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
World Series Notebook: No neighborhood plays with replay
HOUSTON (AP) — Instant replay makes it nearly impossible for middle infielders to get away with neighborhood plays at second base anymore. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wasn’t so sure that Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa stayed in contact with the bag as he caught a throw in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night.
Schwarber's 2 big swings go 756 feet, get Phillies nothing
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber stayed near home plate after he had already rounded the bases on what was initially ruled a fair ball. He was about to get another swing, and the slugger launched a long drive again. Neither of those meaty cuts in the eighth inning Saturday...
World Series Notebook: Phillies 3B Bohm past fear of failure
HOUSTON (AP) — Alec Bohm got over the fear of failure long before getting to the World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The young third baseman has come a long way since one miserable night in the field early this season. “All that stuff kind of went out the...
