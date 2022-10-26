Read full article on original website
Related
Atlantic Storm Potentially Churning Toward Similar Path as Hurricane Ian
Forecasters say there is a 40 percent chance of another cyclone developing. But at the moment, there are no indications another Ian is imminent.
Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean
Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday
Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
The Weather Channel
Caribbean Tropical Development, Bermuda Triangle Subtropical Development Possible
Two areas are being monitored for development in the Atlantic Basin. One area may develop into a tropical storm, possibly a hurricane next week in the Caribbean Sea. That could pose a threat to parts of the Caribbean and Central America next week. A second area in the Bermuda Triangle...
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic
People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
WDSU
Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday
The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
Travel Alert October 2022: Hurricane Roslyn to Impact Western Mexico
If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Roslyn, whose landfall could occur as soon as early tomorrow morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022 somewhere along the coast of the state of Nayarit.
Late-season Atlantic tropical activity could pose trouble for US, Caribbean
The tropical Atlantic is showing no signs of taking a long winter’s nap just yet. AccuWeather meteorologists say lingering tropical activity is forecast well into November in parts of the Atlantic as well as the Caribbean Sea. The chance that a system near Bermuda could become a tropical depression...
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it heads for Mexico's coast
Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. Roslyn's maximum sustained winds reached 130 mph early Saturday, and it is expected to strengthen further, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 170 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north-northwest at 8 mph.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
Why You Should Always Close Your Interior Doors Before A Hurricane
Closing your interior doors is an essential step to keeping your property safe as a hurricane makes its way toward your community. Here's why.
The Weather Channel
Why Superstorm Sandy's Track Was So Unprecedented
Superstorm Sandy was one of the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. One reason was its bizarre track westward to the Jersey Shore. No other hurricane had taken such a westward track into New Jersey before Sandy. Expansive blocking high pressure over the North Atlantic was the culprit that...
AccuWeather forecasters study new areas for development in Atlantic as Karl heads for Mexico
Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of Mexico on Thursday as Tropical Storm Karl continued to drift southward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Although Karl is currently the only named system in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over, and there remain areas to watch for development in the coming weeks.
natureworldnews.com
A Tropical Depression or Storm Could Emerge from a Brewing System in Bermuda, Forecast Says
Weather forecasts have been monitoring a brewing system in the Bermuda area, which could become a tropical depression or tropical storm depending on the present weather conditions. Residents who are near the brewing system should stay updated with the brewing system's developments. Meanwhile, Roslyn started to dissipate after rampaging portions...
Itaewon: An inclusive, multicultural hub hit with tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Itaewon, the neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge, is Seoul's most cosmopolitan district, a place where kebab stands and BBQ joints are as big a draw as the pulsing night clubs and trendy bars. Wedged...
Comments / 0