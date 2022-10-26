ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean

Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
GreenMatters

Tracking Tropical Storm Karl, Before It Makes Landfall on Friday

Those in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico system are concerned about yet another Atlantic hurricane — Tropical Storm Karl. The weather disturbance, which meteorologists have been concerned about since last week, officially became a tropical storm on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Coastal communities are tracking Tropical Storm Karl's path as...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
The Weather Channel

Caribbean Tropical Development, Bermuda Triangle Subtropical Development Possible

Two areas are being monitored for development in the Atlantic Basin. One area may develop into a tropical storm, possibly a hurricane next week in the Caribbean Sea. That could pose a threat to parts of the Caribbean and Central America next week. A second area in the Bermuda Triangle...
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
WDSU

Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday

The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
BoardingArea

Travel Alert October 2022: Hurricane Roslyn to Impact Western Mexico

If western Mexico is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Roslyn, whose landfall could occur as soon as early tomorrow morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022 somewhere along the coast of the state of Nayarit.
CBS News

Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 storm as it heads for Mexico's coast

Hurricane Roslyn grew into a major Category 4 storm on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico's Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. Roslyn's maximum sustained winds reached 130 mph early Saturday, and it is expected to strengthen further, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 170 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north-northwest at 8 mph.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
The Weather Channel

Why Superstorm Sandy's Track Was So Unprecedented

Superstorm Sandy was one of the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. One reason was its bizarre track westward to the Jersey Shore. No other hurricane had taken such a westward track into New Jersey before Sandy. Expansive blocking high pressure over the North Atlantic was the culprit that...
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters study new areas for development in Atlantic as Karl heads for Mexico

Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of Mexico on Thursday as Tropical Storm Karl continued to drift southward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Although Karl is currently the only named system in the Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over, and there remain areas to watch for development in the coming weeks.
natureworldnews.com

A Tropical Depression or Storm Could Emerge from a Brewing System in Bermuda, Forecast Says

Weather forecasts have been monitoring a brewing system in the Bermuda area, which could become a tropical depression or tropical storm depending on the present weather conditions. Residents who are near the brewing system should stay updated with the brewing system's developments. Meanwhile, Roslyn started to dissipate after rampaging portions...
