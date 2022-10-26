Read full article on original website
How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade
Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Service members sound alarm against 'extremely woke' military
Current and former service members expressed their views on the direction of the military, voicing concerns that the military has become too "woke" in recent years.
US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study
A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
Trump's White House requested the USS John S. McCain be kept "out of sight" from the president. Newly obtained emails reveal the request, which was made before Trump visited a US Navy base in Japan. The former president had a long-running feud with the Arizona senator. Donald Trump's White House...
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
Three Army Rangers have died since July at Hunter Army Airfield, officials say. Two were suicides
Three soldiers from the elite 75th Ranger Regiment based at Hunter Army Airfield have died between July 31 and Oct. 6 in questionable circumstances, with at least two of the deaths attributable as suicides, according to two military officials with knowledge of the situation. A U.S. Army Special Operations Command...
USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier races to North Korea after Kim’s biggest missile launch ever that can hit US bases
A US Navy aircraft carrier group is steaming to North Korea in a show of force after Kim's most worrying rocket launch yet. The hermit regime test-fired a nuclear capable ballistic missile farther than ever before, prompting air raid warnings in Japan as it flew overhead. The rocket flew 2,800...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
The US Navy's new high-tech aircraft launcher is being prepped for deployment on France's new nuclear-powered carrier
France's new carrier will be considerably larger than Charles de Gaulle, giving the French navy the distinction of operating a "supercarrier."
Highly Unusual Disclosure Made Of U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Presence In Arabian Sea
CENTCOMIt is extremely rare for the US military to reveal the whereabouts of nuclear ballistic missile submarines while they are on patrol.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
80 years after launching the first drone from an aircraft carrier, the US Navy is planning to fill its flattops with them
Eighty years after first trying to use drones aboard its aircraft carriers, the US Navy is making big plans to add unmanned aircraft to its flattops.
The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022
The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks
After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
Fort Benning and over 1,000 DOD other assets linked to the Confederacy to be renamed
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Thursday that approved a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and more than 1,100 other items commemorating Confederate officers. Beginning on Dec. 18, 2022, the Department of Defense will start its plan to rename assets...
Ash Carter, the U.S. defense secretary who opened combat jobs to women, dies at 68
In December 2015, after three years of study and debate, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women. He also ended the Pentagon's ban on transgender people serving in the military.
