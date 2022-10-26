Read full article on original website
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Harbor Freight backs out of Inverness; Chili's to open soon
Harbor Freight won’t be coming to Inverness after all. The California-based tool and equipment chain had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
This Is Florida's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
Citrus County Chronicle
Car wash fundraiser for ‘Baby Slade’ Saturday, Nov. 12
In 2020, the Valdez family needed a reliable van to transport their preemie newborn, Slade, born with many health problems, back and forth to his many doctor appointments in Gainesville and therapy in Inverness. Friends organized a car wash at Snow’s Market in Holder and raised enough money to purchase...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homes, sweet (to eat) homes
“Invention is 93 percent perspiration 6 percent inspiration 3 percent perspiration and 2 percent butter scotch ripple.”— Willy Wonka. The Citrus County Building Alliance announces the Citrus Home Show Gingerbread House Competition Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Customers furious after Hudson marine construction company moves to liquidate
"I feel foolish," one customer said. "I don't know how this happened."
Citrus County Chronicle
Study: Homosassa Springs sixth most affordable place to live in Florida
Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study. SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
Citrus County Chronicle
Mall set for demolition in March; full build-out of site in 7-8 years
Look for the Crystal River Mall to be demolished in March 2023 and the property fully built-out with housing and retail in seven to eight years. The news was shared during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce bus tour last week.
villages-news.com
Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’
With all the fuss by Villagers about “outsiders and users” invading their venues, they should be reminded that the non-Villagers make up a significant percentage of consumers that support the businesses that operate in The Villages. If those businesses feel that they would be able to survive without the outsider business they should make it clear they don’t want our business.
Citrus County Chronicle
The Other Guy l Strategic planning isn’t just necessary, it’s essential
If you’ve ever driven somewhere without directions, you’re going to struggle with reaching your destination in an efficient manner. For the past several years, that’s been Citrus County. We know we’re going somewhere, we just don’t know where. We have had zero direction. We’ve had no road map. No GPS to guide us along the way.
Citrus County Chronicle
Target closes on Lecanto property
The Target Corporation on Thursday closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records. The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.
Citrus County Chronicle
Driver uninjured after dump truck overturns from striking overhead utility cables
A Hillsborough County man was uninjured after the dump truck he was driving in Citrus County struck utility cables before overturning along a highway near Homosassa. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office crash report, the 36-year-old Tampa man driving the dump truck at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, was eastbound on a driveway in the 1800 block of U.S. 19, looking to enter the highway after dumping a load of debris.
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
villages-news.com
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Firestone
© Copyright 2022 chronicleonline.com, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd. Crystal River, FL
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
