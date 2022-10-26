Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit

Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver.

Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly at the wide receiver position under first-year wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon. McClendon has been tasked with turning over this Georgia receiver room that hasn't seen a first-round draft pick since 2011 in AJ Green. So, who could be next? Well, McClendon has his eyes set on a current Louisville Cardinal commit, DeAndre Moore.

Moore is a 6'0, 185 wide receiver that is a consensus top-100 player in the country, and a top-15 overall wide receiver, and he's got a mutual interest in the Bulldogs, culminating in a visit on November 5th for the Tennessee matchup.

Moore recently did an interview with SI All-American's Max Torres and talked about the recent changes in his recruitment.

"I for sure love Louisville," Moore said of his Cardinals pledge. "All my guys there. I love the coaching staff there, but we're gonna get out and look at some new places.

"I'm really liking Georgia and Texas was my frontrunner before Louisville, so I just gotta get back out and see those schools."

"SEC. Big-time football. They're on a stage," he said of his Georgia interest.

Every day in practice you're going to be seeing the best (at Georgia). The saying iron sharpens iron is really true. Even coming here to Bosco you can really say I'm going against Mikey (Louisville CB commit Aaron Williams) every day, Celles ('24 CB Marcelles Williams) every day, Jshawn (Stanford CB commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos) every day. Not to mention the safeties and the linebackers so I'm only getting better. Georgia is somewhere where I know I can develop and get even better."

"I'll be taking my official to Georgia November 5 with Mikey and a few other players from Bosco and I believe Texas should be the weekend after that. But I'm not sure with that one. That date's still up in the air so we'll see."

When asked of where he might see himself best, Moore simply stated:

"Just somewhere that I'm comfortable with. All three schools I'm really comfortable with. Just somewhere that really allows me to be me and allows my personality to show."

Sources indicated that Bryan McClendon visited DeAndre Moore last week in California during the Georgia bye week.

