ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 9

An update on the Atlantic Coast Conference landscape through the first eight weeks of the season.

CHARLOTTE - We're starting to get a lot more clarity as to what teams are going to be heading to the 2022 ACC Championship.

With Clemson rallying against Syracuse in a top-15 matchup at Death Valley, the race for the Atlantic Division is almost completely wrapped up. The Tigers are a perfect 5-0 in ACC play with just three conference games left, whereas Wake Forest, NC State and Syracuse have less ACC games played, on top of losses to Clemson.

As for the Coastal Division, a clear frontrunner has emerged. Teams like Pitt and Duke still have a chance, but North Carolina is by far and away the favorite to get to Charlotte out of this division. Whoever wins the Coastal will likely get slaughtered by Clemson, but hey, that's why they play the games.

Anyways, where do things currently stand in the conference following week eight? Check out our updated ACC power rankings below:

1. Clemson Tigers

Record: 8-0, 5-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Week Eight Result: W, 27-21 vs. Syracuse

Let's be honest: Clemson got very, very lucky that they were able to pull this one out in the end. Questionable officiating aside, their offense reverted back to how it looked last season, eventually resulting in quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei getting a brief benching. Fortunately for them, their defense was able to take advantage of a second-half lull by Cuse, and their offense eventually got back rolling after trailing at the half.

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Record: 6-1, 2-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

Week Eight Result: W, 43-15 vs. Boston College

If it wasn't for Drake Maye, quarterback Sam Hartman might have an inside track to winning ACC Player of the Year. He bounced back from a down showing against Army the week before, throwing for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the process. Their defense might have gotten torched by Zay Flowers, but they didn't let anyone else on Boston College get into a rhythm, and have shown tremendous improvement over the last few games.

3. Syracuse Orange

Record: 6-1, 3-1

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

Week Eight Result: L, 27-21 at Clemson

They might have lost, but make no mistake, Syracuse is more than confirmed to be a good team. They marched into Death Valley and showed absolutely no fear, especially quarterback Garrett Shrader. They put Clemson in a position they aren't normally in: trailing at halftime at home. But even with the way the fourth quarter was officiated, when you only give the ball to Sean Tucker five times, that's your fault.

4. NC State Wolfpack

Record: 5-2, 1-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Week Eight Result: Bye Week

If the Wolfpack somehow manages to drop their upcoming game to Virginia Tech, waive the red flag. They still have a dominant defense, but we got a taste in the Syracuse game as to what this offense is capable of without Devin Leary, and he's now out for the year.

5. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 6-1, 3-0

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

Week Eight Result: Bye Week

Quarterback Drake Maye and North Carolina have put up a ton of points this year, but we'll see how prolific they truly are when they face Pitt's defense.

6. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 4-3, 2-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

Week Eight Result: Bye Week

Florida State has a golden opportunity to snap this three-game losing streak they're on. Hard to believe they were once undefeated.

7. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 4-3, 2-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 8

Week Eight Result: W, 24-10 vs. Pitt

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield might actually be the Undertaker by the way he is starting to come back from the dead. Sure, their offense still has trouble moving the ball, but their defense harassed Pitt all night long, and made it look like Israel Abanikanda wasn't a true factor in the game. As for the offense, it might be hard to get anything going if quarterback Malik Cunningham keeps getting hurt, although Brock Domann is a proven backup.

8. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 5-3, 2-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 9

Week Eight Result: W, 45-21 at Miami

I want every member of Duke's defense to stand up and take a bow, especially safety Brandon Johnson. Yes, Miami's offense is awful, but forcing EIGHT turnovers is not something that happens every day. Not to mention that the Blue Devils also looked good running the ball, especially quarterback Riley Leonard. Mike Elko has made Duke into more than a solid team in year one at the helm, and the Blue Devils could be something special with time.

9. Pitt Panthers

Record: 4-3, 1-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

Week Eight Result: L, 24-10 at Louisville

Well, you might as well kiss Pitt's chances at winning the Coastal goodbye now. I'd say Kedon Slovis might not be the answer for Pitt at quarterback anymore, but the Panthers don't really have anyone behind him. A bad effort from him and an okay showing from Israel Abanikanda completely wasted a great showing by their defense. This was a game that Pitt probably should have won, but let it slip away in a hurry after giving up 17 fourth quarter points.

10. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 3-4, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 13

Week Eight Result: W, 16-9 at Georgia Tech

Full disclosure: Virginia jumping three spots is mainly due to how terrible every other team directly in front of them looked. The Cavaliers' offense is still stuck in second gear, mainly because quarterback Brennan Armstrong has continued to look average this year. However, their defense did get it done against a Georgia Tech team who has looked much better since firing Geoff Collins.

11. Miami Hurricanes

Record: 3-4, 1-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 10

Week Eight Result: L, 45-21 vs. Duke

Just when you think that Miami's problems on offense can't get any worse. How on Earth do you give up eight turnovers? To Duke? AT HOME? The Hurricanes have so, so many red flags on offense right now, and it might continue to get worse if quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has to miss time, and even he hasn't looked that great this year at time. Not only is the honeymoon with head coach Mario Cristobal long over, but does Miami have faith that he is actually the answer given the talent that they have?

12. Boston College Eagles

Record: 2-5, 1-4

Last Week's Ranking: No. 12

Week Eight Result: L, 45-13 at Wake Forest

I sound like a broken record at this point. Once again, Boston College's inept offensive line could not keep quarterback Phil Jurkovec upright nor open lanes for the running backs. Throw in the fact that penalties have now become an issue, and you have a recipe for a blowout. The beatings will continue until morale improves.

13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Record: 3-4, 2-2

Last Week's Ranking: No. 11

Week Eight Result: L, 16-9 vs. Virginia

The Brent Key era finally ran into its first roadblock, and it served as a re-reminder as to how far Georgia Tech has to go. The Jackets' defense did what they had to do against a bad UVA offense, but their own offense came to a screeching halt when Jeff Sims had to exit the game in the second quarter due to injury. Time will tell if he has to miss significant time.

14. Virginia Tech Hokies

Record: 2-5, 1-3

Last Week's Ranking: No. 14

Week Eight Result: Bye Week

Even if Virginia Tech did play a game this week, they'd probably still be here. Sorry, truth hurts.

(Photo via Anderson Independent Mail - USA TODAY NETWORK)

