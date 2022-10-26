Originally Posted On: https://moneyplatform.co.uk/2022/07/02/what-are-the-steps-in-payment-processing/. Payment processing is the process of authorizing, capturing, and delivering funds according to a business agreement. The stages in this process include; authorization, capture, delivery, and settlement. Every business needs to be able to process payments, but tiny, new startups often don’t have the resources or human resources to handle this necessary task.

2 DAYS AGO