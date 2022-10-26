Read full article on original website
Decatur night of terror home invader gets 33 year sentence
DECATUR — The price of inflicting terror in a series of Decatur home invasions is 33 years in prison for Dondrion L. Austin. He was sentenced Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to home invasion and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Judge Jeffrey Geisler handed down...
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
wmay.com
Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust
Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
WAND TV
Man accused of shooting Decatur woman, Mary E. Bond, found guilty of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder. Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
wlds.com
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
wmay.com
Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded
Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
Clinton Police: Man arrested after firing gun into air
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Clinton man is under arrest and facing charges in connection to a shots-fired incident early Thursday morning. Clinton Police said Logan Lentz, 24, was arrested after a witness saw him firing a gun into the air. That incident happened in the area of East Julia and North Charles Streets; Lentz […]
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Exemplary work by law enforcement
Police camera footage looks significantly different when it’s on a street you know and may also involve people you know. This week, body camera video footage shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy in a shooting incident that resulted in two wounded officers and a suspect killed after opening fire on the officers.
25newsnow.com
Herald & Review
Decatur man who stole veteran's cemetery flag gets 6 month jail sentence
Joseph P. Farrar, 52, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Diane Couri and admitted a charge of theft of property worth more than $500 when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. He had been free on bail and his plea for a delay in the start of...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police make drug arrest, officer sent to hospital after exposure
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance. Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately...
Herald & Review
Decatur man hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said
DECATUR — A 22-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered life threatening, officials said. According to Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll, police were called to a local hospital around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a gunshot victim undergoing treatment.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
WAND TV
newschannel20.com
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
police1.com
Videos show traffic stop gunfight between Ill. police officers, suspect
DECATUR, Ill. — Recently released video footage reveals stunning details about an Illinois shooting earlier this month that left two officers wounded and a suspect dead. The traffic stopped turned deadly when a suspect opened fire on the officers moments after he was pulled over, according to WAND News. Video shows Jamontey O. Neal, 32, refusing to comply after police asked him to show his hands and place them on the steering wheel. At that point, one officer noticed what he suspected was a handgun in the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle and tried to remove Neal from the car.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
