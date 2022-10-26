Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Biker’s backpack ignites when Arkansas trooper uses taser
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas motorcyclist is expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop. Arkansas State Police say 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor was carrying a backpack full of gasoline when the...
Arkansas Man Stopped Driving A Stolen Vehicle Flees From Officers
A 25-year-old Arkansas man stopped while driving a stolen vehicle ran from officers into a brushy area along Interstate 30 Thursday, but was located about an hour later and jailed, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio, Josh Davis, Justin Wilkerson and Kevin Lester received information...
Arkansas biker’s backpack bursts into flames after being tased by state police
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was engulfed in flames when he was tased by a state trooper, authorities said. Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Little Rock, was wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside when he was tased, igniting the bag, KHBS-TV reported. According to Arkansas State Police, Gaylor faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, KHBS reported.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Pine Bluff officers shot and injured a shooting suspect on Wednesday, now the incident is investigated by the Arkansas State Police
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – During a shooting exchange that occurred on Wednesday, officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department shot and injured a suspect wanted for several crimes in the past. Now, the officer-involved shooting incident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police which should determine if the use of deadly force was necessary.
LRPD: Teen shot by brother as pair were ‘playing’ with gun
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they said a teenager was injured in a shooting at the Fair Oak Apartments Friday.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Local authorities are seeking help in locating a man missing for nearly 10 days
Little Rock, Arkansas – Several law-enforcement agencies are involved in the search for an Arkansas man who was last seen nearly 10 days ago. Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating him. The 68-year-old Daniel Gibson was last seen on October 20, and he...
ktoy1047.com
Man catches fire during traffic stop
An Arkansas State Trooper attempted to pull over 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor on October 13 in Little Rock. Gaylor sped away from the initial attempt, approaching almost 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle. A chase ensued and Gaylor eventually leapt off the bike and attempted to escape on foot. When...
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
Pine Bluff detectives on administrative leave after shootout with suspect
PINE BLUFF, Ark — On October 26 shortly after 4 p.m., detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to ImmunoTek Plasma Center at 2809 South Camden Road to apprehend a wanted suspect. Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Dustin Denton, allegedly opened fire with a handgun as soon as...
Pine Bluff family urging for justice 5 years after 18-year-old shot and killed
After 5 years with no answers as to who killed their son, a Pine Bluff family is calling on the community to speak up if they know who killed their son, Chauncy Long.
Second Bryant police officer released from hospital after September car crash
A Bryant police officer is on his way home after a long hospital recuperation.
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Little Rock police search for runaway teen last seen with 1-month-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now searching for a missing 14-year-old girl that was last seen with a 1-month-old child. Authorities said that they're looking for 14-year-old Najala Arrasheed and her child Mateo Patrick. Police describe Arrasheed as being 5'4" and around 215, while Mateo is...
I-430 cleared after early morning crash in Little Rock
Interstate 430 in Little Rock is cleared after a Wednesday morning crash.
Man dead after being hit by car in Pine Bluff
Pine Bluff police said that a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the overnight hours Monday.
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
Comments / 0