Little Rock, AR

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas biker’s backpack bursts into flames after being tased by state police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was engulfed in flames when he was tased by a state trooper, authorities said. Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Little Rock, was wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside when he was tased, igniting the bag, KHBS-TV reported. According to Arkansas State Police, Gaylor faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, KHBS reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Pine Bluff officers shot and injured a shooting suspect on Wednesday, now the incident is investigated by the Arkansas State Police

Pine Bluff, Arkansas – During a shooting exchange that occurred on Wednesday, officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department shot and injured a suspect wanted for several crimes in the past. Now, the officer-involved shooting incident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police which should determine if the use of deadly force was necessary.
PINE BLUFF, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man catches fire during traffic stop

An Arkansas State Trooper attempted to pull over 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor on October 13 in Little Rock. Gaylor sped away from the initial attempt, approaching almost 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle. A chase ensued and Gaylor eventually leapt off the bike and attempted to escape on foot. When...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County

A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
THV11

Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

