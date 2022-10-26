LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas motorcyclist was hospitalized after he was engulfed in flames when he was tased by a state trooper, authorities said. Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Little Rock, was wearing a backpack with a gallon of gasoline inside when he was tased, igniting the bag, KHBS-TV reported. According to Arkansas State Police, Gaylor faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving, KHBS reported.

