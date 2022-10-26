ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Roy Joseph Sergei 35 Years Ago Today

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Albert R. Peterson on this Day 110 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Patrolman Albert R. Peterson who was killed in the line of duty on this day 110 years ago. On Tuesday, October 29, 1912, Patrolman Peterson was shot and killed by an armed suspect he was questioning in relation to an incident in which one of the males had insulted a female passing by. Both of the males fled the scene and were never apprehended.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. Killed in the Line of Duty 31 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: On Monday, October 28, 1991, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. was killed in the line of duty while responding to and investigating a suspicious package in the area of 39 Eastbourne Street in Roslindale. During the investigation, the device detonated, fatally wounding Officer Hurley and critically injuring his partner Officer Frank Foley who died on October 23, 2022 and is being buried today. At the time of his death, the 50-year-old Hurley, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was assigned to the BPD’s Bomb Squad Unit.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 11-Year-Old Dioni Acosta of Dorchester

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate 11-year-old Dioni Acosta was last seen at about 7:40 PM on Saturday October 29, 2022, in the area of 53 Mora Street in Dorchester. He is believed to be wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and a green backpack. Dioni is diagnosed with autism and has been known to frequent the Ashmont MBTA Station.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at 145 Washington Street in Dorchester

At about 7:17 PM, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 145 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police continue hunt for Cambridge grope-and-go attacker, who runs away balancing on his toes

Cambridge Police report they are looking for a man they say has groped women in Harvard and Porter squares this year, after which he darted away, "running on his toes." Aug. 24, 3:20 p.m., Prescott Street and Broadway: Man came up behind woman and grabbed her chest from behind. When she turned around, he laughed and ran away towards Prescott and Cambridge Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bpdnews.com

18-Year-Old Suspect in Custody After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Investigation in South Boston

At about 12:00 PM on Friday October 28, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) located and arrested Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a person with a gun at the Excel High School located at 95 G Street in South Boston. It should be noted that while the call originated on District C-6 (South Boston), the arresting officers were monitoring the channel and responded to the area of Island View Place where the suspect was believed to be headed. While canvassing the area, they observed a male matching the given description as he attempted to enter a motor vehicle. Officers stopped the suspect and detained him after confirming his identity while continuing their investigation. Officers then obtained information from Longwood Security staff members that the suspect had been observed discarding a backpack prior to the officer’s arrival. The discarded backpack was soon located in the described location at which time officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson revolver from inside of it. The suspect was then placed in custody without incident.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Police Recover a Firearm from Student at Up Academy Holland School

At about 3:33 PM, Officers from District 11 responded to a radio call to 85 Olney St., the Up Academy Holland School, for a report of a student with a firearm. On arrival, officers recovered a loaded firearm from a 7-year-old student attending the school. Detectives from District C-11 (Dorchester)...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window

A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school

DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
BOSTON, MA

