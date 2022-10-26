Read full article on original website
Lisa Miles
3d ago
wow, you can tell how biased this article is. We wouldn't have to legalize marijuana through amending if the government would actually speak for the majority on this situation. We're blessed to have our state constitution set up to where the people have a voice. This is on the ballot as well, don't let them steal our voice by trying to establish a new one!
Reply
3
Related
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As the investigation continues into Monday’s school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
Which Missouri judges could be retained? 52 up for new terms
Judges up for retention in the Nov. 8 election include those representing the Supreme Court of Missouri, five circuit courts and three courts of appeals districts.
Missouri governor says more mental health resources needed following deadly school shooting, not gun laws
After a St. Louis high school shooting left a student and a teacher dead, what does Missouri's top leader want done to prevent it from happening again?
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
KYTV
EXPLAINER: Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft discusses Constitutional Convention question on Missouri’s ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - If you have been voting for decades in Missouri, you may remember seeing a Constitutional Amendment last on the ballot 20 years ago. It reads, “shall there be a convention to revise and amend the constitution” It shows it was submitted by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Senate race offers milquetoast representation
Trudy Busch Valentine has no chance to win. And no matter how you feel about Eric Schmitt, you should offer no support to the opulent moderate Democrat. The beer heiress is as out of touch as she is indifferent. She's spent her life among the oligarchical class that oppresses working Americans for profit.
KMOV
Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Columbia Missourian
Iowa governor's lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge should allow a law passed in 2018 that bans most abortions to take effect, three years after the measure was ruled unconstitutional, lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds argued Friday. Chris Schandevel, a lawyer for the Republican governor, said Judge Celene Gogerty...
kcur.org
Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local
Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
Columbia Missourian
Amendment 1 would expand state treasurer's investment options
A measure that would legalize recreational marijuana has drawn the most attention among Missouri’s ballot initiatives in the November election, but voters will also be asked whether to expand the universe of debt instruments the state treasurer’s office can invest in. Here’s a look at what it means...
Missouri recreational marijuana could open up in February
Regardless, medical marijuana dispensaries are already planning on people voting Yes on Amendment 3.
What you need to know about recreational marijuana on Missouri's ballot
ST. LOUIS — On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide on Amendment 3, which proposes to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry. Here's what you need to know about...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from the mid-term elections. One of the political ads in high-rotation is one from Trudy Busch Valentine. Our viewer Mike wants to know, if Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of the state, how could he have voted to sell farmland to China? Is this true?
Missouri Begins No-excuse Early Voting Under New ID Law
Missouri voters for the first time Tuesday began casting ballots before Election Day without having to provide a reason why they couldn't wait to vote in-person at their assigned polling places. The two-week early voting period is part of a new law that also requires people to show a government-issued...
kcur.org
Kansas and Missouri voters can report intimidation at polls directly to U.S. Attorney and FBI
A lesser known election fact is that every two years, when voters select federal officials, the U.S. Department of Justice appoints a district election officer for each court district in the country. Mark Johnson, an attorney who teaches election law at the University of Kansas, describes the DEO's role as...
thepitchkc.com
KC Voices: Missouri taxpayers should be extremely concerned about Amendment 4
We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about their thoughts and experiences in all walks of life. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share with our readers, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, former UMKC student Hayley Veilleux breaks down the complicated implications of Missouri’s upcoming Amendment 4 vote.
kcur.org
For Missouri Senate candidate Shorter, challenging Luetkemeyer is a third job to juggle
Sitting in a private room at the Green Hills branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, with bags under their eyes, Sarah Shorter is tired. Shorter works the overnight shift at the local hospital, where their shifts have been busier than usual. They have a second job, too, as an access specialist at this Mid-Continent Public Library.
Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election
ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
arizonasuntimes.com
Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor
A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
Comments / 2