Missouri State

Lisa Miles
3d ago

wow, you can tell how biased this article is. We wouldn't have to legalize marijuana through amending if the government would actually speak for the majority on this situation. We're blessed to have our state constitution set up to where the people have a voice. This is on the ballot as well, don't let them steal our voice by trying to establish a new one!

Missouri Independent

Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows

The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team.  Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.  But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Senate race offers milquetoast representation

Trudy Busch Valentine has no chance to win. And no matter how you feel about Eric Schmitt, you should offer no support to the opulent moderate Democrat. The beer heiress is as out of touch as she is indifferent. She's spent her life among the oligarchical class that oppresses working Americans for profit.
KMOV

Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Iowa governor's lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge should allow a law passed in 2018 that bans most abortions to take effect, three years after the measure was ruled unconstitutional, lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds argued Friday. Chris Schandevel, a lawyer for the Republican governor, said Judge Celene Gogerty...
IOWA STATE
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Amendment 1 would expand state treasurer's investment options

A measure that would legalize recreational marijuana has drawn the most attention among Missouri’s ballot initiatives in the November election, but voters will also be asked whether to expand the universe of debt instruments the state treasurer’s office can invest in. Here’s a look at what it means...
MISSOURI STATE
thepitchkc.com

KC Voices: Missouri taxpayers should be extremely concerned about Amendment 4

We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about their thoughts and experiences in all walks of life. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share with our readers, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, former UMKC student Hayley Veilleux breaks down the complicated implications of Missouri’s upcoming Amendment 4 vote.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri voter guide for Nov. 8 general election

ST. LOUIS – The November general election (colloquially known as “the midterms”) is two weeks away. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can check your voter registration status and polling location on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.
MISSOURI STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Records Reveal External Forces That Aided Soros-Funded Prosecutor in Toppling Missouri GOP Governor

A George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor in St. Louis was fed derogatory information in early 2018 from two opponents of Eric Greitens — a special interest group executive and an estranged husband — before she filed and later withdrew criminal charges that toppled the sitting Republican governor of Missouri, according to documents turned over to Just the News under a court order.
MISSOURI STATE

