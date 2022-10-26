Read full article on original website
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest in murder probe
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, as a gunman chased another man into her home. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has been charged with her murder and will...
Drug dealer absconds from Sudbury open prison
Police are searching for a convicted drug dealer who absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire. Adnan Raja Khan was found to be missing during the lunchtime roll call at HMP Sudbury on Thursday. The 36-year-old is currently serving a 10-year prison term for possession with intent to supply class...
Stockport nursery baby death: Third person arrested
A third person has been arrested following the death of a baby who suffered a "medical episode" at a nursery in May. The eight-month-old girl, who was at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, was taken to hospital where she later died. Two people were arrested on suspicion...
Mahek Bukhari murder trial: TikTok star 'told pack of lies to police'
A TikTok influencer accused of murdering two men "told a pack of lies" to police over her involvement in the crash that killed them, a court heard. Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21, died on the A46 near Leicester in February. Mahek Bukhari, 23, her mother Ansreen Bukhari,...
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
Liam Christie murder: Victim executed in his sleep, court told
Liam Christie was the victim of "a brutal execution" while he was asleep in bed, a court has heard. Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close in Antrim, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink. He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition...
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder
A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark
A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
Hunter McGleenon: Sharyar Ali jailed for at least 13 years for murder
A man who murdered his girlfriend's 11-month-old baby in Keady in November 2019 has been told he will spend at least 13 years in prison. Sharyar Ali, 34, who had an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan town, killed baby Hunter McGleenon while he was supposed to be caring for him.
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
Is this how Scotland's nationalised railway is meant to look?
Another stoppage on the railways highlights the battle over pay, waged most ferociously by those with the most leverage, but also with most to lose as efficiency and changing travel patterns threaten employment conditions. Renewed public control of railways brings high expectations of what can be achieved, but limited prospects...
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
