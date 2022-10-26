Read full article on original website
Related
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna Alleges Crystal Kung Minkoff Left Out Details of Her Involvement in Aspen Drama
She said, she said. As more details surrounding Kathy Hilton’s alleged Aspen, Colorado, meltdown come to light, Lisa Rinna is calling out costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for not telling the entire truth. “Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, captioned a since-deleted Instagram Story post on […]
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating on Ex Donn Gunvalson with Brooks Ayers 'Destroyed My Family'
Vicki Gunvalson is getting some things off her chest about past relationships. During Friday's Right the Relationship panel at BravoCon 2022, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 60, revealed her "biggest regret" in her love life after filing for divorce from her second husband Donn Gunvalson in 2010. "I...
Bethenny Frankel Inserts Herself Into Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Drama: ‘The Only Error That They Have Made’ Is Being on ‘RHOBH’
Bethenny Frankel has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New York City alum got candid about the messy feud between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — and sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. “I know it all. Even ask Andy Cohen,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, said in a video via TikTok on […]
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors
Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight. “We just bought a...
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
bravotv.com
Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Georgia once faced foreclosure
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga., once faced foreclosure but the debt was eventually settled, according to records exclusively obtained by Page Six. In 2014, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, now 44, was sent a fieri facias letter, which threatens that a state officer — usually a sheriff — may “take control of a piece of property and sell it in order to satisfy the owner’s debt or tax obligations.” The lien owed at the time was $10,567.67. Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, had been living in their lavish home for just two years. Real estate records show that the more than...
Kenya Moore Slams Vicki Gunvalson As “A Bully” Who Should “Stay On Pause” From Bravo
Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson just can’t seem to stay out of the hot seat. I guess that is why she’s the OG of the OC and maybe even the OG of the Real Housewives as a whole. She did come first and paved the way for all of these wonderful ladies to […] The post Kenya Moore Slams Vicki Gunvalson As “A Bully” Who Should “Stay On Pause” From Bravo appeared first on Reality Tea.
"Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Has Too Many Villains
Tonight's juicy reunion episode promises a showdown between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna. But will it be enough to improve this season's horrible vibes?
Popculture
Shonda Rhimes Reveals She Wants to Revive One of Her Former Shows
Shonda Rhimes may be busy with her new Netflix deal, but she has a beloved series of hers that if she had the chance to revive, she would. While promoting her new Bridgerton book recently, Rhymes shocked the hosts of Good Morning America when she revealed which ABC series she'd bring back. "I miss my Scandal family so badly that I would come back with them at any point, but I actually feel like we didn't finish telling our stories on Private Practice," she said. "We had so many more stories we could tell … I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibilities where you are learning and seeing things happen at the same things happen medically."
David and Lesley Beador’s Messy Divorce Filings and Dismissals: Everything to Know
After two years of marriage, David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David — who was previously married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador — had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.
bravotv.com
You Won’t Believe Why Kenya Moore Has So Many Housewives Buzzing
A whopping 10 Bravolebs gave the RHOA cast member a “shady” title at a BravoCon 2022 WWHL taping. If you don’t like Kenya Moore’s shade, step out of her shadow. While backstage at a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen taping at BravoCon 2022, several Housewives crowned The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member with an unofficial title fit for royalty.
Dorinda Medley Fires Back at Ramona Singer Calling ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Show “The Loser Show”: ’I Don’t Know Why She Would Do That”
The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley is making it nice — especially after her former castmate Ramona Singer suggested that Bravo call the new Legacy spinoff “The Loser Show.” Regarding Singer’s comments, Medley told Page Six, “I don’t know why she would do that.”
ETOnline.com
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
Arriving three weeks after a show's launch would be grounds for an etiquette lesson courtesy of the Grande Dame... that is, if we were still in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Seeing as it's season 7 -- and the show is off to its strongest start ever -- we'll let a little tardiness slide. ET can exclusively share the DMV-set crew's new taglines ahead of RHOP's next episode, airing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
Why Andy Cohen Doesn’t Follow Any of the Real Housewives on Instagram, Even From His Private Account
Find out why Andy Cohen only follows a few select Bravo stars on Instagram, including from his secret account.
Comments / 0