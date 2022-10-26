ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

Jones, 24, sustained the knee injury during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The third-year player was placed on injured reserve two days later.

News-Herald

