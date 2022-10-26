Woman Leaves Husband In Charge Of Her Plants While She Traveled and It Did Not Go Well

We might file for divorce over this one…

As the old adage goes “If you want things done right, you have to do it yourself,” and this couldn’t be further from the truth, especially in this case involving TikTok user @ellabellaumberellaimnb1 and her husband.

Recently, she left her husband in charge of her plants while she went out of town and, well, it’s safe to say he’s not a plant parent judging by the look of her plants.

In the quick video , she shows us that every single one of her plants that her husband was in charge of are completely dried out. Her plants, which included roses that were outside on their balcony, tomato and basil plants and few other plants that appeared to be green at one point, were all dried out and no longer lush and green. The tomato and basil plants weren’t even in their cute little planters anymore — only a few particles of soil.

The unfortunate part is that it looks like she’s going to have to start over and get new plants, but at least her followers and viewers of the video empathized with her in the comment section. “For every plant lover there will always be the “other” person. And by “other” I mean someone who is completely oblivious to dying houseplants. RIP,” @teenahontiktok commented. “Mine overwaters them and drowns them 😅 but at least he tried,” @msjatzi wrote. “I cried for you,” @lifeisfatal shared.

Well, her plants didn’t survive but at least he made the attempt. Hopefully, their relationship doesn’t suffer as a result of this because for some plant parents in relationships with non-plant enthusiasts, this may be a major issue!