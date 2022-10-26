Read full article on original website
Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss
Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M
Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
Ticket Market for Texas A&M-Ole Miss Game
If you're looking for last-minute tickets to the Texas A&M-Ole Miss game, there are opportunities to grab one.
VIDEO: Coach Kiffin’s postgame presser after Rebels’ 31-28 win over A&M
The Rebels now have a bye week to prepare for Alabama in two weeks. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
Ole Miss announces guard Brooke Moore out for season
Ole Miss women's basketball graduate guard Brooke Moore will sit out the 2022-23 season while recovering from an injury occurring over the summer, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Friday. The 5-7 guard from Atlanta, Ga., signed with the Rebels in May following two years at Purdue. Moore appeared in...
QB1 Film Room: A look at what happened in the Rebels’ loss to LSU
Editor’s Note: Welcome to the QB1 Film Room where David Walker, former four-year starting NCAA quarterback and two-year captain, takes a look at the Rebels’ most recent offensive performance. David still holds the record for the NCAA’s youngest starting quarterback — as he played his entire freshman year as a 17-year-old — and was the first quarterback awarded Freshman of the Year in college football.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
Ole Miss Launches Search for New Volleyball Coach
Ole Miss and head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth have mutually agreed to part ways, as announced Thursday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Rebel assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. “With the accomplishments we experienced during her...
SAA Works to Make Ole Miss an Even Better Home for Students
Every year when students walk around the University of Mississippi during their first week of class, they most likely run into a group of people on the Union Plaza riding a mechanical shark or playing in a “ball pit with strangers.”. These fun activities, which create so many fond...
Visit Oxford Brings Home Three Awards from Mississippi Tourism Association
The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual tourism awards program held during Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Caesar’s Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi, October 19–21, 2022. This annual educational and professional development event brought together around 200 tourism industry professionals from across the state as well as tourism partners from the surrounding region.
Mississippi’s Education Achievement Council Report Card Posted for All State Universities
The University of Mississippi is once again making its Education Achievement Council report card available to the public. The document may be viewed at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/downloads/2020-2021/um.pdf. To request a copy of the report, email umpr@olemiss.edu. Education Achievement Council report cards for all the state’s universities have been posted online at http://www.mississippi.edu/eac/....
Upcoming Speaker Series at the University of Mississippi Spotlights Leadership
Experts in the field of leadership in civilian and military life will speak next month at the University of Mississippi as the first of a collaborative speaker series created by the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and the Army ROTC program. Maj. Gen. William Freeman Jr., Col. Andrew Robertson, and Carl...
Moore-Michaels wed Oct. 22
Brian Alan Moore of Oxford and Victoria Michaels of Batesville were married Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Lamar Park in Oxford. Wade Myles officiated. The new bride is the daughter of Jeffrey David Michaels, Sr., and Marcella Ann Michaels, and the granddaughter of Nancy Elizabeth McCoy and George E. McCoy.
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Missing Mississippi man found dead in wreck not far from home
A missing Mississippi man has been found dead — one day after his 22nd birthday. Mississippi officials had issued a Silver Alert for Carter Bliven on Oct. 20 after he had been reported missing by family members. Officials with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a blue SUV...
Huey’s announces opening date for Olive Branch location
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Good news for Olive Branch residents!. After it was first announced just over two months ago, Huey’s 10th restaurant is finally scheduled to open on Nov. 8, the popular Mid-South franchise announced on Thursday. This will be Huey’s second restaurant in Mississippi, with one...
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead. FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern. Lewis had...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
