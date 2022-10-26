Read full article on original website
Brickbat: Down the Toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom could withdraw state funds from a planned public toilet in San Francisco that is expected to cost $1.7 million and take two years to build. That includes the time and costs of permitting, reviews and public comment, as well as the actual construction. "A single, small bathroom should not cost $1.7 million," said Erin Mellon, Newsom's communications director.
Why Gavin Newsom isn't even bothering to campaign for reelection
The California governor has such a surefire shot at reelection he’s directing his efforts elsewhere.
Michigan Democrats’ pitch to voters: Abortion bans are bad for business
Polls show voters care more about the economy than abortion. Democrats in the Rust Belt state argue the two can’t be separated.
Colorado Voters Will Soon Decide Whether To Decriminalize 5 Natural Psychedelics
Three years ago, Denver voters passed a groundbreaking ballot initiative that made adult possession of psilocybin the city's lowest law enforcement priority and prohibited the use of public money to pursue such cases. Next month, voters statewide will consider a psychedelic measure that goes much further—further even than the initiative that Oregonians approved in 2020, which will allow adults 21 or older to use psilocybin in state-licensed "service centers" under the supervision of "facilitators." If successful, the Colorado initiative would represent the broadest liberalization of psychedelic policy ever approved in the United States.
Michigan Court Allows Town To Use Drones To Snoop Without Warrants. One Couple Is Suing.
Can the government use drones to snoop on your property for zoning violations without having to get a warrant first? Right now it appears it can in Michigan, but a Long Lake Township couple is fighting back, with the help of lawyers from the Institute for Justice. Todd and Heather...
POLITICO
New Hampshire isn’t feeling the 2024 love
New Hampshire's political star shined bright ahead of the state's September primary but in the waning weeks before Election Day, many big names are gravitating elsewhere.
Biden's Marijuana Pardons Did Not Free a Single Federal Prisoner or Deliver the Expungement He Promised
Edwin Rubis has served more than two decades of a 40-year federal prison sentence for participating in a marijuana distribution operation. Taking into account "good time" credit, he is not scheduled to be released until August 2032. Rubis is one of about 3,000 federal prisoners whose cannabis-related sentences were unaffected...
Ninth Circuit Refuses to Quash Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Kelli Ward's Cell Phone Records
The congressional committee investigating the events of January 6 may have had its last public hearing, but it continues to seek information about efforts to challenge or obstruct the 2020 electoral vote count. Yesterday, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied Kelli Ward's attempt to quash a committee subpoena for her cell phone records, Politico reports. Ward currently Chairs the Arizona Republican Party and previously ran for U.S. Senate.
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion
It’s trick-or-treating time for Powerball players. For the second time in its history, the Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion. There were no winning tickets for the grand prize in Saturday night’s drawing for $825 million, meaning that Monday’s drawing on Halloween night will be the second largest amount in the promotion’s 30-year history.
Ninth Circuit Partly Affirms and Partly Reverses Judgment for Planned Parenthood Over Secret Recordings
From Planned Parenthood Fed'n of Am., Inc. v. Newman, decided today by the Ninth Circuit (Judge Ronald Gould, joined by Judge Mary Murguia and District Judge Nancy Freudenthal):. Defendants-Appellants [Center for Medical Progress, David Deilen, and others] … used fake driver's licenses and a false tissue procurement company as cover...
Outside the White House, Protesters Urge Biden To Release Nonviolent Marijuana Offenders
On Monday, protesters convened outside the White House and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building to call on President Joe Biden to release nonviolent inmates serving federal prison sentences for cannabis-related charges. The protest, led by Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the Last Prisoner Project, sought to highlight the insufficiencies of Biden's recently announced pardons for those convicted of marijuana possession.
Gavin Newsom Does His Best Jimmy Carter Impression
It was arguably the most politically disastrous speech from a president in the nation's history. Against a backdrop of quarter-mile-long lines at gas stations, soaring inflation, and nationwide strikes by independent truckers disgruntled by fuel prices and energy regulations, President Jimmy Carter gave what historians call his "national malaise" address.
Could the Supreme Court Decide Moore v. Harper on Statutory Grounds?
In December the Supreme Court will hear argument in Moore v. Harper, in which the justices have been asked to determine whether state courts may revise and redraw congressional districts to ensure compliance with state constitutional requirements. The petitioners argue such actions by state courts infringe upon the authority of state legislatures under Article I, section 4 of the Constitution. This argument, relying on what is often referred to as the "independent state legislature doctrine," has sparked concern that (Republican) state legislatures could adopt restrictive voting laws and extreme gerrymanders, even where doing so could transgress state constitutions (or, at the very least, state court interpretatins of state constitutional requirements).
Immanuel v. CNN: No Revival for Appeal Filed a Day Late
From the decision today by Judge Lee Rosenthal (see also this earlier post):. Dr. Stella Immanuel sued CNN for defamation. The court dismissed her complaint with prejudice. Dr. Immanuel sought to appeal the dismissal, but she filed her notice of appeal a day after the 30-day deadline. Because that 30-day deadline is a jurisdictional limitation, the Fifth Circuit dismissed her appeal.
Right to Videorecord in Public Places Includes Right to Videorecord Voters at Dropboxes
From Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans v. Clean Elections USA, decided today by Judge Michael T. Liburdi (D. Ariz.):. The contentious events surrounding the 2020 presidential election sparked an onslaught of speculation related to the validity and legitimacy of the electoral process. One such theory gained significant online prominence following the release of the 2000 Mules film. Primarily based on anonymized cellphone location data, the film tells the story of a shadowy network of "ballot mules" working to influence the 2020 election outcome by collecting fraudulent absentee ballots and strategically depositing them in early voting drop boxes throughout key electoral states. {In relation to this, Arizona law prohibits a person from collecting voted or unvoted early ballots from another person, with some exceptions. }
No First Amendment Right to Publish Videos of Depositions
From Elswick v. Hall, decided today by Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert (S.D. W. Va.):. Pending before the Court is Defendant Officers' Motion for Protective Order, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26(c). Defendants seek to prevent Plaintiff's counsel from publishing the videotaped depositions of Defendants Hall, Rahmati, Lowther, and of a witness, Kenny Davis, on counsel's YouTube channel. Defendants contend that publication of the depositions will lead to embarrassment and annoyance and will expose the defendants and the witness, who are police officers, to unnecessary risk. Defendants also seek attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in moving for the protective order.
Larry Krasner: Are Progressive Prosecutors Responsible for the Urban Crime Spike?
Larry Krasner wants to fix America's criminal justice system, which imprisons more people per capita than any other country on the planet. Since 2018, he's served as the district attorney of Philadelphia—one of America's most highly incarcerated and crime-ridden cities. Krasner spent three decades as a criminal and civil...
The CFPB's Funding Mechanism: Misguided But Constitutional
Last week the Fifth Circuit held that the CFPB is unconstitutional because, by statute, it derives its revenue from the federal reserve rather than congressional appropriations. Professor Zach Price argues that the Fifth Circuit was mistaken:. The Fifth Circuit held last week that the Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) cannot...
Eighth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of State Suit Against Social Cost of Carbon
Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of Missouri v. Biden, in which several states sought to enjoin the Biden Administration's use of interim estimates of the Social Cost of Carbon (i.e. the costs of greenhouse gas emissions) in agency proceedings. This decision was unsurprising and accords with the conclusion reached by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in a parallel suit.
To Protect Privileged Shippers From Competition, the Government Fought Jones Act Waivers
As New England faces natural gas price spikes and Puerto Rico struggles in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, emails have emerged showing that government officials have opposed measures that would help ease supply constraints. At issue is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, more commonly called the Jones Act. Passed...
