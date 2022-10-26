Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
Silver Spring pursuit ends with armed robbery suspects in custody, chain-reaction crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended with a chain-reaction crash of the suspect van, a Metrobus and a Montgomery County Police Department cruiser, authorities said. Montgomery County police and EMS crews were at the scene of the crash...
Off-duty Pentagon Force Protection officer arrested for distributing cocaine: Officials
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection police officer was arrested last Friday, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Detectives initiated a narcotics investigation after receiving information about a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County. Officers identified Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria as the suspect, according to a news release.
Cases tied to investigation of DC police seizing guns but not making arrests get tossed
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) released a statement saying they are dismissing dozens of criminal cases in the District -- all tied to officers whom are under investigation, accused of confiscating illegal guns, but failing to arrest the suspects. MPD Chief Robert Contee held...
Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
Safety tips for parents after car stolen in Adams Morgan with 5-year-old child inside
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Monday night. Shortly after, D.C. Police said the child was found and is safe. A group called Kids and Car Safety says already this year, 220 children were...
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apartment; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
Purple Bike Ride, raising awareness for domestic violence, returns to Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As you plan your weekend, one event to keep in mind is the Purple Bike Ride for Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness. The third Annual Purple Bike Ride returns this Saturday and 7News is once again the proud media sponsor. It's being hosted...
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
3-alarm fire at Rockville apartment complex caused by malfunctioning HVAC, displacing 120
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At least two people were injured and a total of 120 people were displaced after an accidental fire started in an HVAC unit Monday morning at a three-story garden-style apartment building in Rockville. Fire officials told 7News that flooring burned through under an HVAC...
Metro police to begin issuing fare evasion citations, fines starting Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Riding the Metro without paying? As of Tuesday, the Metro Transit Police Department will start enforcing the rules. Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV. Starting Nov. 1, commuters who jump fare gates, improperly use emergency gates, or do not tap fare boxes on Metrobuses will be subject to a fine or citation.
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
UMD honors Piscataway heritage, names new dining hall Yahentamitsi, 'a place to go eat'
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At the University of Maryland Tuesday, the Piscataway singers gathered in a drum circle to perform their unity song. They were celebrating the recognition of their Native American heritage for the first time on the campus with the naming of the school’s new dining hall. It’s called Yahentamitsi, meaning “a place to go eat.”
'Working overtime': local impacts of Va. Dept. of Elections' registration computing error
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News learned more Tuesday about the local impacts of what the Virginia Department of Elections describes as a "computing error involving the statewide voter registration system." On Monday, we told you about how technical issues at the state level have Fairfax County elections officials working...
Nation's 'largest electric bus charging depot' unveiled in Silver Spring: Officials
SILVER SPRING, M.d. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich unveiled the nation's largest electric bus charging depot on Monday in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County officials. The effort was part of a goal to eliminate GHG emissions by 2035. Elrich was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen,...
'Trick or Trash' | This company recycles old candy wrappers, turns them into plastic bags
WASHINGTON (7News) — There is now a way to recycle the small plastic wrappers with candy that are given to trick-or-treaters each year. It’s called “Trick or Trash,” and there are boxes at schools and businesses throughout the D.C. area where the small wrappers can be turned in.
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
