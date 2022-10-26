WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.

