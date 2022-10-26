ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Off-duty Pentagon Force Protection officer arrested for distributing cocaine: Officials

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection police officer was arrested last Friday, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Detectives initiated a narcotics investigation after receiving information about a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County. Officers identified Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria as the suspect, according to a news release.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Man found dead following reports of gunshots in southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on 9th St. southeast D.C. Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical examiner where he was later identified as 56-year-old Andre Evans of Oxon Hill, Md, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro police to begin issuing fare evasion citations, fines starting Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Riding the Metro without paying? As of Tuesday, the Metro Transit Police Department will start enforcing the rules. Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV. Starting Nov. 1, commuters who jump fare gates, improperly use emergency gates, or do not tap fare boxes on Metrobuses will be subject to a fine or citation.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

UMD honors Piscataway heritage, names new dining hall Yahentamitsi, 'a place to go eat'

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At the University of Maryland Tuesday, the Piscataway singers gathered in a drum circle to perform their unity song. They were celebrating the recognition of their Native American heritage for the first time on the campus with the naming of the school’s new dining hall. It’s called Yahentamitsi, meaning “a place to go eat.”
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy