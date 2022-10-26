FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Wilton Manors dental office on Thursday. According to police, a man barricaded himself in the building at NE 25th Street and 9th Avenue and claimed to have an explosive device. Fort Lauderdale police and a bomb squad were called out. Everyone in the building was able to get out safely and police closed the streets in the area. Area residents were advised to shelter in their homes. After a standoff that lasted several hours, the man was taken into custody.

WILTON MANORS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO