Hollywood, FL

Click10.com

Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Argument led to murder in West Palm Beach, arrest made

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who tried to break up an argument is now charged with a murder in West Palm Beach. Police arrested 20-year-old George Harris IV on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on April...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived. But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Police standoff at Wilton Manors dental office ends, man in custody

FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Wilton Manors dental office on Thursday. According to police, a man barricaded himself in the building at NE 25th Street and 9th Avenue and claimed to have an explosive device. Fort Lauderdale police and a bomb squad were called out. Everyone in the building was able to get out safely and police closed the streets in the area. Area residents were advised to shelter in their homes. After a standoff that lasted several hours, the man was taken into custody. 
WILTON MANORS, FL
Click10.com

BSO releases new sketch of 1998 Jane Doe murder victim

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say they’re hoping to get new information on a 1998 cold case, releasing a new sketch of the victim Friday. The agency is spotlighting the killing of “Jane Doe” as part of a series highlighting the county’s...
Click10.com

Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head

MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL

