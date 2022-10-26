Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after fatal shooting near Moore Park in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Friday evening. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred near Moore Park in the area of 7th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street which is right next to City of Miami Fire Station #6.
Click10.com
Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
NBC Miami
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
cw34.com
Argument led to murder in West Palm Beach, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who tried to break up an argument is now charged with a murder in West Palm Beach. Police arrested 20-year-old George Harris IV on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on April...
Click10.com
Patient recounts terrifying moments after standoff suspect walked in dental clinic
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man seen barricading himself inside a Wilton Manors dental clinic for hours Thursday faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The man, identified by police as 45-year-old Brian Koller, was seen wearing a black suit and tie, sunglasses...
Click10.com
Man shot dead outside fire station in Miami’s Allapattah area, police say
MIAMI – A man died after a shooting on Friday near the City of Miami Fire Station Six in Allapattah, police said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36 Street.
Click10.com
3 people arrested in connection with mail theft in Southwest Ranches, police say
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities said that Davie police arrested three people for stealing mail from homes in Southwest Ranches. Mail theft has been a problem for a while now in Broward County and one of the women who was arrested on Wednesday says she regrets what she did.
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after robbing bank, causing bomb scare in Broward
MARGATE, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Friday who was accused of robbing a bank in Broward County. The man stole cash from a Wells Fargo branch, at 400 N. State Rd. 7, in Margate, according to Lt. Michael Druzbik, a spokesman for the Margate Police Department.
Click10.com
Self-proclaimed witch arrested in apprentice’s murder speaks from Broward jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, 21-year-old Leila Cavett traveled with her young son from Georgia to South Florida to sell a white pickup truck to a man named Shannon Ryan. The last time she was seen alive was on surveillance cameras inside a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived. But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's...
Police standoff at Wilton Manors dental office ends, man in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE - A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Wilton Manors dental office on Thursday. According to police, a man barricaded himself in the building at NE 25th Street and 9th Avenue and claimed to have an explosive device. Fort Lauderdale police and a bomb squad were called out. Everyone in the building was able to get out safely and police closed the streets in the area. Area residents were advised to shelter in their homes. After a standoff that lasted several hours, the man was taken into custody.
Click10.com
BSO releases new sketch of 1998 Jane Doe murder victim
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say they’re hoping to get new information on a 1998 cold case, releasing a new sketch of the victim Friday. The agency is spotlighting the killing of “Jane Doe” as part of a series highlighting the county’s...
CBS News
Large police investigation in Miami neighborhood
Trish Christakis reports SWAT members were seen searching around homes in the area of NW 17th Avenue and 55th Terrace. Police have not said what they were investigating.
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot outside southwest Miami-Dade strip mall
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Someone shot a man outside of a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the strip mall, located near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue in the county’s South Miami Heights area, at around 2 p.m.
Miami neighborhood searched after call about man putting gun to child's head
MIAMI - Miami police swarmed a neighborhood early Friday morning after getting a disturbing call. According to police around midnight, a caller told them a man put a gun to a child's head in the 1700 block of NW 55th Street. Officers arrived en masse along with a SWAT team, several SRT vehicles, and K9s. Streets in the area were closed and a perimeter was set up. A search was conducted throughout the morning hours. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, was not found and the streets were reopened around 6:30 a.m.
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
Click10.com
Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside Wilton Manors dental office
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man was detained Thursday night following an hours-long standoff with police at a dental office in Wilton Manors. Police asked people to avoid the area of Northeast Ninth Avenue and Northeast 26th Street beginning late Thursday afternoon, amid the heavy presence in the area.
NBC Miami
3rd Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Shooting Victim in Face in Coral Springs
A third man has been charged for an armed robbery where the victim was shot in the face in a Coral Springs barber shop. Renaldo Jean, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the robbery and shooting that happened about 11:35 p.m. July 13 in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.
