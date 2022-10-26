The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with local workforce development boards throughout the state, and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), will host hiring fairs for veterans in cities across Texas through November 15. TWC’s 11th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center, and TVC to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers seeking the exceptional skills of veterans and their spouses.

