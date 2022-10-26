ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Statewide Hiring Event Connects Veterans With Career Opportunities

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with local workforce development boards throughout the state, and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), will host hiring fairs for veterans in cities across Texas through November 15. TWC’s 11th annual Hiring Red, White & You! Statewide Hiring Fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center, and TVC to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers seeking the exceptional skills of veterans and their spouses.
North Hopkins, Wolfe City To Get Electric School Buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that 13 school districts in Texas will benefit from an initiative to help schools purchase electric buses. Two Northeast Texas school districts, North Hopkins and Wolfe City, will get federal rebates to buy the new school buses.
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Thunderstorms are expected across most of the area today. The potential for severe weather is low, but a few storms along and south of I-20 could contain hail and gusty winds during the daytime. Periods of heavy rain may also result in localized flooding. Saturday through Thursday. The NWS does...
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
