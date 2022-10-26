Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
doniphanherald.com
NU ramping up efforts to attract more students from beyond Nebraska's borders
As the University of Nebraska system works to reverse consecutive years of enrollment losses, its campuses are putting added emphasis on drawing more out-of-state students. The 49,560 students enrolled on NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney mark the lowest total since 2009, and the 23,805 students counted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reflected its smallest student body since 2008.
doniphanherald.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska communities pursue different strategies for fighting poverty
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
KSNB Local4
Work continues on Kearney water tower
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway on a nearly $5 million water tower in the northeast part of Kearney. The City of Kearney shared some unique views on the new 2 mg elevated water tower just east of Avenue N and south of 48th Street. Caldwell Tanks, the contractor...
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
California man sentenced for transporting drugs through central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Alcohol inspections held in Hall, Howard Counties, 90% compliance
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they did alcohol inspections in a couple central counties, and they had 90% compliance. On Oct. 21 in the evening, investigators with the NSP conducted alcohol inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. The NSP said this project was supported in whole...
Kearney Hub
Annual pancake feed Saturday in Kearney
KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pancake feed at Station One Saturday. The pancake feed will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2211 Ave. A. In addition to pancakes, the feed will include sausage, coffee and juice. There will be a free...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island man dies in crash on U.S. 30
A 27-year-old man died Wednesday night in a collision on U.S. 30 in northeast Grand Island. Noah J. Lau of Grand Island, who was driving a Ford Taurus, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Grand Island Police Department said. Terry Campbell, 72, of Chapman, who was driving a Ram pickup, was taken to a Grand Island hospital and then flown to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-threatening injuries.
Kearney Hub
North Railroad closure in Kearney set Monday, Tuesday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works announced that from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday, North Railroad Street from First Avenue to Third Avenue will be closed to through traffic. The purpose of the closure is for lighting infrastructure upgrades on the Second Avenue overpass....
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler...
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident at Highway 30 and Stuhr Rd
On 10/26/22 at 6:54pm at the intersection of US. Hwy #30 and Stuhr Road, Officers investigated a fatal traffic crash. A white Ford Taurus was eastbound on US Hwy #30 while a Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on US Hwy #30 and was turning left to go southbound on Stuhr Rd. The Dodge pickup turned in front of the Ford Taurus. Both vehicles sustained severe damage.
klkntv.com
Kids found in Grand Island home filled with animal feces and trash, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Police say a woman was arrested on suspicion of abusing multiple children after officers discovered an uninhabitable home Wednesday. Authorities say they were checking on the welfare of residents near West Koenig and South Clay Streets, where a home’s door had been left open for days.
gifamilyradio.com
City Council Approves Development Plan For Former Veterans Home Property
The Grand Island City Council unanimously approved a development that includes the former Veteran's home property. The council approved the redevelopment plan on a unanimous vote The proposed changes are consistent with the Veteran’s Legacy Plan. The Veteran’s Legacy Plan envisions a variety of recreational uses along with commercial,...
Pierce, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central City High School football team will have a game with Pierce High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0