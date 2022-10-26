Whether you want to organize clutter or add interest to a sparse wall, the power of bookshelves to enhance a space should not be underestimated. “Traditionally, bookshelves have been used as a practical piece of furniture to store books and personal items, often just disappearing into the background. But we think they can be so much more than this,” says Simone Gordon, Interior Designer and Co-Founder of Owl Design. “They should be a feature of your living room in their own right and a place where you can express your personality: from minimal simplistic beautifully joinery, to showcasing a few choice ceramics, to using fun shapes and colors, with a clever mix of display and hidden storage.”

4 DAYS AGO