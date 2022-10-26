ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Wild Horses of Shannon County

Mostly dappled grey and white, these wild horses have roamed Missouri valleys for more than a century. No one knows exactly where the horses came from, but some believe that the horses were released when farmers fell on hard times. In the early 20th century, the Great Depression showed no mercy to those living near the St. Francois mountains. Overlogging and the Dust Bowl made livestock care nearly impossible in the Missouri Ozarks. So in the hills of Shannon County, destitute farmers, it’s thought, began releasing their horses into the wild. Left on their own, the herds thrived and continue to wander the Missouri wilderness.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

City leaders in Mountain Home, Ark., pass ordinance allowing short-term rentals

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home City Council approved an ordinance allowing short-term rentals within the city limits. Short-term rental properties must meet state, county, and city regulations. This mainly includes obtaining a business license annually at the cost of $50, passing an inspection by city code enforcer to meet safety requirements, and being subject to a 2% tourism tax familiar with local hotels.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Leona Kerns, 54, Mountain View, MO

Leona passed away peacefully October 6, 2022, under Hospice care in Mountain View, Missouri after a tough battle with cancer. In her 54 years on earth, she made many beautiful memories with her upbeat, outgoing personality as Leona was born an adventurer and loved the outdoors. On March 20, 1968,...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
Kait 8

Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago. Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021. Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision...
SALEM, AR
KTLO

Second person arrested for stealing electricity

A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
howellcountynews.com

Police Zero in on Bus Barn Suspect

The Mountain View Police Department has located the owner of the trucking company whose vehicle caused the fire that burned the R-III School District's bus barn to the ground Thursday morning. As of press time, the individual driver has not been identified, but the company did confirm their truck was in Mountain View on the date and time of the fire, said Police Chief Jamie Perkins.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
KFVS12

Doniphan man killed in early morning crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl

Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
LICKING, MO
KTLO

Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows

A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County

Howell County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Georgia man was arrested in Friday morning after allegedly driving double the speed limit in Howell County. Troopers say, 21-year-old Efrem Slavik was clocked driving 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in a BMW M3 just before 8 a.m Friday. According to online arrest reports, Slavik is charged with speeding, The post Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

Dons have nothing to lose at Mountain Grove

It’s go-for-broke time for the Doniphan football program. So what if the Dons went 0-9 in the regular season? The district playoffs give every team a new lease on life, and whether it's winless or unbeaten, one good game can mean survival and a laid egg could equate to disaster and a quick trip to a season’s end.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KTLO

One hunting trip leads to criminal charges in two counties

The second of two men from Clinton who managed to commit crimes in Baxter and Stone Counties on a single hunting trip, pled guilty to charges against him during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Sixty-one-year-old Danny Joe Bramblett was sentenced to six years probation. The other...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy