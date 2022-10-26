Read full article on original website
Related
Winning Powerball ticket bought, unclaimed in Mountain View
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Mountain View but has not yet been claimed. The ticket was purchased on Oct. 26 at the Anchor C-Store at 1216 E. Highway 60 in Mountain View. Whoever purchased the ticket has until April 24, 2023 to claim their prize. The winning numbers are […]
Atlas Obscura
Wild Horses of Shannon County
Mostly dappled grey and white, these wild horses have roamed Missouri valleys for more than a century. No one knows exactly where the horses came from, but some believe that the horses were released when farmers fell on hard times. In the early 20th century, the Great Depression showed no mercy to those living near the St. Francois mountains. Overlogging and the Dust Bowl made livestock care nearly impossible in the Missouri Ozarks. So in the hills of Shannon County, destitute farmers, it’s thought, began releasing their horses into the wild. Left on their own, the herds thrived and continue to wander the Missouri wilderness.
Kait 8
City leaders in Mountain Home, Ark., pass ordinance allowing short-term rentals
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home City Council approved an ordinance allowing short-term rentals within the city limits. Short-term rental properties must meet state, county, and city regulations. This mainly includes obtaining a business license annually at the cost of $50, passing an inspection by city code enforcer to meet safety requirements, and being subject to a 2% tourism tax familiar with local hotels.
KTLO
Leona Kerns, 54, Mountain View, MO
Leona passed away peacefully October 6, 2022, under Hospice care in Mountain View, Missouri after a tough battle with cancer. In her 54 years on earth, she made many beautiful memories with her upbeat, outgoing personality as Leona was born an adventurer and loved the outdoors. On March 20, 1968,...
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: Successful youth deer hunters
Youth deer season opened Saturday in Texas County. Here are the successful youth deer hunters submitting their photographs to news@houstonherald.com:
Missouri boy loses balloons, gets a gift from stranger 500 miles away
An 8-year-old's lost balloons – and the envelope attached to them – couldn't have found a better place to land.
Kait 8
Video shows school resource officer screaming at concerned parent
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Ripley County mom has concerns about her children’s education after going toe-to-toe with a school resource officer. And it was all captured on video. Mariah Merkwan’s children, 5 and 7, both attend Doniphan R-1 School District. She said there have been multiple instances...
KTLO
Former BC Sheriff’s Office employee to plead to theft of public benefits charge
A former employee of the Baxter County Sheriff’s office charged with fraudulently drawing almost $31,000 in unemployment benefits while working appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. WORKING ON RESTITUTION. Her attorney, Justin Downum, asked the court for a continuance in his client’s case. He said she is prepared...
Kait 8
Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago. Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021. Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision...
KTLO
Second person arrested for stealing electricity
A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
KYTV
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County. Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
howellcountynews.com
Police Zero in on Bus Barn Suspect
The Mountain View Police Department has located the owner of the trucking company whose vehicle caused the fire that burned the R-III School District's bus barn to the ground Thursday morning. As of press time, the individual driver has not been identified, but the company did confirm their truck was in Mountain View on the date and time of the fire, said Police Chief Jamie Perkins.
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
Licking inmate overdosed on 3x lethal amount of fentanyl
Licking, MO — The month of September was deadly at the men’s state prison in Licking and for the first time, lab results confirm what authorities suspected: at least one of the deaths over the course of that month was a fentanyl overdose. Previous reporting shows seven inmates died in one month at the South […]
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
KTLO
Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows
A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County
Howell County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Georgia man was arrested in Friday morning after allegedly driving double the speed limit in Howell County. Troopers say, 21-year-old Efrem Slavik was clocked driving 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in a BMW M3 just before 8 a.m Friday. According to online arrest reports, Slavik is charged with speeding, The post Driver clocked going 163 mph in a 65 mph zone in Howell County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
semoball.com
Dons have nothing to lose at Mountain Grove
It’s go-for-broke time for the Doniphan football program. So what if the Dons went 0-9 in the regular season? The district playoffs give every team a new lease on life, and whether it's winless or unbeaten, one good game can mean survival and a laid egg could equate to disaster and a quick trip to a season’s end.
KTLO
One hunting trip leads to criminal charges in two counties
The second of two men from Clinton who managed to commit crimes in Baxter and Stone Counties on a single hunting trip, pled guilty to charges against him during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Sixty-one-year-old Danny Joe Bramblett was sentenced to six years probation. The other...
Comments / 0