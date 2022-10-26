Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
darientimes.com
Editorial: Lamont deserves a second term as governor
It’s safe to say Ned Lamont’s last four years as governor did not go the way he had planned. Like every elected official, the first-term Connecticut governor was faced with an unprecedented crisis when the novel coronavirus hit in March 2020. COVID-19 upended everything, putting a halt to the world as we knew it and forcing everyone to refigure their roles on the fly. It’s impossible to overstate how frightening those first weeks and months were, and today, even as the danger remains, it’s worthwhile to look back on those early days and the way it shaped our leaders.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Taking issue with column on Israel investments
Stanley Heller’s opinion piece, published in newspapers across Connecticut, asks Connecticut’s treasury candidates to reconsider our state’s investments in Israel, calling Israel an apartheid state. We believe that whoever becomes our next state treasurer should not only continue our state’s investment in Israel but increase the ties between Israel and Connecticut.
darientimes.com
Susan Campbell (opinion): Voters still believe in the American experiment
I am a Connecticut poll worker. I’m told that on Election Day I will be a “floater,” which I hope means “trouble-shooter.”. Ten years ago, I left full-time journalism, and threw myself into civic ventures like this. As a full-time journalist, for years I didn’t even place a political sign in my yard out of a concern of the appearance of a conflict of interest. (This once led to an interesting dinner discussion when during a gubernatorial campaign in the late ’90s, my brother-in-law served as a higher-up in one candidate’s campaign; we opted to not display a sign, though only one of us in the house had concerns about conflicts.)
darientimes.com
How UConn women's basketball newcomers can help Huskies this season and beyond
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn women’s basketball team had four newcomers heading into the season. Three freshmen, and a grad transfer from down the street. But the Huskies lost one of the new players before the season began, as freshman Ice Brady suffered a season-ending injury.
Comments / 0