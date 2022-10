Oct. 29—ALBANY — An Albany man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after trying to stab a city bus driver. In a news release, the Albany Police Department said they were called to the 600 block of Radium Springs Road on Oct. 18, where Tangia Mallard told officers that a male attempted to stab her while she was waiting for individuals to ride the city bus.

ALBANY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO