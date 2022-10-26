ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward

A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss

A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida

1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City

Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

City Hosts Monster Mash at Plant City Stadium

Join in on the fun on Friday, Oct. 28 for a not-so-scary good time. Plant City’s annual Halloween party is moving to larger digs. Last year the event, sponsored by Plant City Parks & Recreation Department, commandeered the parking lot at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center and featured trunk-or-treating and a movie night.
995qyk.com

The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour

The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour. Every time McDonald’s brings back the McRib, it’s always for a limited time and fans rush out to get it. But they know it’s going to eventually come back. However, the McRib cult is getting a little nervous after the fast-food giant’s latest tweet.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
denisesanger.com

Best rooftop restaurants in Tampa.

Is there anything better than enjoying dinner and a few cocktails on the roof overlooking the beach or city view? Add in some live music and signature cocktails, and you have a winning night!. One of my favorite things to do whenever I travel is to try new foods and...
TAMPA, FL

