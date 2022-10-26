Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Largo voters to decide on controversial recreational complex
A proposed recreational complex in Largo is up for voters' approval on Nov. 8.
Pinellas County, Boley Centers unveil new affordable housing project
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than two years of construction, the Butterfly Grove affordable housing project in St. Pete was unveiled to the public. The project located on Grove Street in St. Petersburg is the latest to be completed by Pinellas County leaders in partnership with Boley Centers, Inc. The private, not-for-profit organization serves people who are homeless, with mental disabilities, veterans, and youth locally.
stpetecatalyst.com
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
fox13news.com
Preview of the Clearwater Greek Festival
One of Pinellas County's oldest cultural celebrations is back this weekend. The Clearwater Greek Fest will take place Oct. 28-30.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
fox13news.com
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City
Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
plantcityobserver.com
City Hosts Monster Mash at Plant City Stadium
Join in on the fun on Friday, Oct. 28 for a not-so-scary good time. Plant City’s annual Halloween party is moving to larger digs. Last year the event, sponsored by Plant City Parks & Recreation Department, commandeered the parking lot at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center and featured trunk-or-treating and a movie night.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
995qyk.com
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour
The McRib Is Back Tampa Bay But Maybe For A Farewell Tour. Every time McDonald’s brings back the McRib, it’s always for a limited time and fans rush out to get it. But they know it’s going to eventually come back. However, the McRib cult is getting a little nervous after the fast-food giant’s latest tweet.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
wild941.com
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
Facebook posts and phone content led to the arrest of Pinellas County rabbi.
Pinellas County rabbi Michael Stepakoff was charged by the FBI after posting videos and pictures of himself entering the Capitol on January 6th, leading to a guilty plea in the case.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
Where you can get rid of old medications in Tampa Bay this weekend
Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day on Saturday.
denisesanger.com
Best rooftop restaurants in Tampa.
Is there anything better than enjoying dinner and a few cocktails on the roof overlooking the beach or city view? Add in some live music and signature cocktails, and you have a winning night!. One of my favorite things to do whenever I travel is to try new foods and...
ABC Action News
Haunted houses and scare parks in Tampa Bay that will have you running for the hills
TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween weekend is here, which means it's the perfect time for last-minute scares and horror. Here are some frightening experiences around Tampa Bay. When: 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (until October 29) Where: Sparkman Wharf at 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Cost: $27+. Info: UNDead...
fox13news.com
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
Comments / 0