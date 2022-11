A look at whats happening in the final round of group games in the Europa League and Europa Conference League on Thursday:. Only teams who finish in first place in the eight groups qualify directly to the last 16 and four teams have done that: Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Freiburg and Ferencváros. Manchester United and Arsenal are the biggest names in the competition and head into the final round of games looking to seal top spot in their groups. Arsenal has the easier task, with the Premier League leaders just needing to beat Zurich at home to guarantee first place ahead of PSV Eindhoven. PSV, two points behind Arsenal in second place, visits Bodø/Glimt. United trails Real Sociedad in their group with both teams certain of a top-two finish and they meet in Spain. Having lost 1-0 at home to Sociedad at the start of group play, United needs to win by two goals or more to finish group winner. Fenerbahce and Rennes are way clear in Group B and level on points ahead of games against Dynamo Kyiv and AEK Larnaca, respectively. Group F is the tightest with all four teams Lazio, Sturm Graz, Feyenoord and FC Midtjylland having the possibility to advance.

6 HOURS AGO