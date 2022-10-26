Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kremmling, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Plateau Valley High School football team will have a game with West Grand High School on October 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
Local watershed group tests hydro-mulching technique to treat burn scars
The Grand County-based Upper Colorado River Watershed Group continues to search for landscape scale solutions to address immense environmental problems at least partially created by a combination of global climate change and increasing levels of water diversion. On Oct. 13, the group tested one possible large-scale solution to restoring the more than 300 square mile East Troublesome Fire burn scar on a small scale on the west side of the Grand Lake Golf Course.
US 40 to close Friday morning on Rabbit Ears Pass
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 40 will be closed over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday morning so that crews can remove a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The highway will be closed from Steamboat Springs to where it meets with Colorado 14 about 30 miles north of Kremmling.
Winter Park announces opening date of Oct. 31
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a new total amount of snow as of noon today at Winter Park Resort and new information about the resort’s opening day terrain. We hope your Halloween costume for this year is something warm, because Winter Park just gave...
Library corner: How two organizations champion the Grand County Library District every day
Imagine having an organization dedicated to championing the work you do every day. Grand County Library District has these champions with not just one but two organizations, the Friends of the Grand County Library and The Grand County Library Foundation. The work of the friends highlights libraries as the cornerstone...
Three new businesses open in Granby
Three new businesses opened in Granby this month, each with an intriguing story. Columbine Massage is owned and operated by Jo Pfaff, who is legally blind, and both Troublesome Tomahawks and High Country Firearms are owned by Seth Stern, Pfaff’s partner. The three businesses also share a building, and are located in Pinecone Plaza at 200 W. Agate Ave., on U.S. Highway 40 across from BigHorn Bagels.
Storybook Pumpkins on display at Granby Elementary School
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Granby Elementary School students got into the Halloween spirit for staff member Dee Abbot’s Storybook Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Students decorated their pumpkins like favorite fictional characters by painting, dressing and accessorizing them. Pokémon’s Pikachu, SpongeBob Squarepants, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Harry Potter and many more children’s popular characters all made it into pumpkin form. Contest winners were announced on Oct. 24; results are below:
Letter to the editor: Abby Loberg will follow in Sara Rosene’s tradition
I was stunned to see the difference between the answers of the candidates for Grand County clerk and recorder position in the Oct. 18 edition of the Sky Hi News. It was like the difference between day and night. Abby Loberg is heads above Jolene Linke. Loberg answered the questions...
ARTWalk returns to Granby with student artwork and performances
Last year, Granby hosted an ARTWalk event that displayed East Grand School District students’ art throughout the town. The artwork centered around themes of resilience, gratitude and community to honor the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire. Destination Granby is hosting the second iteration of the ARTWalk from...
Letter to the editor: Our democracy depends on fair and legitimate elections
To anyone paying attention to the local elections in Grand County, it is clear that the Republican candidate for Grand County Clerk and Recorder is an election denier. Jolene Linke continues to sidestep questions about whether she believes that our current president, Joe Biden, won in a fair and legitimate election. One only needs to read her non-responsive answer to that question asked by the Sky-Hi News in the 2022 Election Coverage issue (Wednesday, October 19) to know where she stands. In the same issue, her campaign ad states ” Honesty and Experience Spurred on by Integrity.” I can’t agree.
