To anyone paying attention to the local elections in Grand County, it is clear that the Republican candidate for Grand County Clerk and Recorder is an election denier. Jolene Linke continues to sidestep questions about whether she believes that our current president, Joe Biden, won in a fair and legitimate election. One only needs to read her non-responsive answer to that question asked by the Sky-Hi News in the 2022 Election Coverage issue (Wednesday, October 19) to know where she stands. In the same issue, her campaign ad states ” Honesty and Experience Spurred on by Integrity.” I can’t agree.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO