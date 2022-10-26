Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Massachusetts man serving 35 years for Maine murder to appeal sentence
A Massachusetts man accused of shooting an Oakfield man and leaving him to die in 2016 will be back in court on Wednesday. Marcus Asante is appealing his 35-year sentence for the murder of Douglas Morin, Jr. During his trial in 2018, prosecutors argued Asante shot Morin nine times, and...
WPFO
University of Maine Presque Isle student, last seen on October 24
Police search for University of Maine Presque Isle student
WPFO
Family of missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student looks for answers
(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
themainewire.com
LePage, Stewart Call for Investigation into Troy Jackson’s Alleged Threat to Penobscot McCrum Owner
Former Gov. Paul LePage and State Sen. Trey Stewart (R-Aroostook) are calling for an investigation into whether a phone call from former State Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Aroostook) played a role in potato mogul Sue McCrum’s decision to drop out of a State Senate race in March 2020. McCrum,...
theproducenews.com
Smith’s Farm coming off successful Maine deal, turns attention to Southeast
Smith’s Farm, a leading East Coast grower of broccoli and cauliflower, with headquarters in Presque Isle, ME, enjoyed record-setting broccoli and cauliflower deals in Maine this summer and now turns its attention to the Southeast, where it produces on farms in Georgia and Florida. “Our Maine production had a...
mainebiz.biz
PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine
The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
