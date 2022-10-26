ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

University of Maine Presque Isle student, last seen on October 24

Police are searching for a University of Maine Presque Isle student who's been missing for a week. Police say 21-year-old Chase Dmuchowsky was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm room around 6 p.m. on the night of October 24th. His vehicle was found running with its hazard lights...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
theproducenews.com

Smith’s Farm coming off successful Maine deal, turns attention to Southeast

Smith’s Farm, a leading East Coast grower of broccoli and cauliflower, with headquarters in Presque Isle, ME, enjoyed record-setting broccoli and cauliflower deals in Maine this summer and now turns its attention to the Southeast, where it produces on farms in Georgia and Florida. “Our Maine production had a...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy