NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
10-25-31-38-40
(ten, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $189,000
Lucky For Life
18-21-22-35-38, Lucky Ball: 18
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-4-9, Fireball: 9
(five, four, nine; Fireball: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
5-9-0, Fireball: 7
(five, nine, zero; Fireball: seven)
Pick 4 Day
6-0-7-0, Fireball: 5
(six, zero, seven, zero; Fireball: five)
Pick 4 Evening
5-8-7-6, Fireball: 2
(five, eight, seven, six; Fireball: two)
Powerball
19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000,000
Comments / 0