Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: Dipping caramel sold in Omaha could cause ‘serious allergic reaction’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dipping caramel that was sold in Nebraska and two neighboring states. The recall was issued on Thursday after the product was found to contain wheat, which was not declared on the product label. People with an allergy or severe...
klkntv.com
Lincoln organizations collect expired medications
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Businesses in the Lincoln area spent Saturday promoting the proper disposal of expired medication. As part of a larger push to collect unwanted medications the Drug Enforcement Administration named today National Take Back Day. The DEA’s website has individuals type in their relative location to...
klkntv.com
Full recovery for Crete fireman burned in wildfire could take over a year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Crete firefighter who was injured battling a wildfire in Lancaster County is expected to make a “full recovery.”. But doctors say that the recovery process could take over a year. Elder is one of three firefighters who were injured while responding to the...
klkntv.com
Dog Day helps keep pets safe in domestic violence situations
AVOCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Just a few days before Halloween, Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm partnered with ShelterMe Nebraska for Saturday’s Dog Day event. For just five dollars dog owners could spend the day at a pumpkin patch with their furry companions enjoying the fall atmosphere. Their...
klkntv.com
Staying above average for some time
On Saturday, temperatures soared into the 70s around southeast Nebraska and in Lincoln. As Halloweekend continues, more clouds will filter into our area Saturday evening and through the day on Sunday. The result of this will be slightly warmer lows tonight and slightly cooler highs tomorrow. As we really start...
klkntv.com
HSI announces retail crime operation to combat organized theft
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The National Retail Federation completed a study released in September finding retail loss to be a billion-dollar issue. Homeland Security Investigations, Scott Titus says their investigation, Operation Boiling Point stemmed from skyrocketing thefts across the county. “Homeland Security Investigations established operation boiling point to target organized theft...
klkntv.com
Rekindling of southwest Lancaster County wildfire destroys 6th structure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another outbuilding was destroyed Wednesday after remnants of the southwest Lancaster County wildfire rekindled, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The owner of the building had already lost another barn on Sunday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Three homes and at least two other outbuildings...
klkntv.com
Tenants displaced after fire in West Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on the corner of 8th and H Streets. Fire crews arrived at the six-unit complex after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, six people were rescued from...
klkntv.com
Need to save money this Halloween? Try a ‘box-tume’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Two Men and a Truck came by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to show Katrina and Andrew a way to save money on costumes this Halloween. Using boxes, you can make some creative costumes that will last for years, plus it’s a fun project for the kids.
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials ‘go big’ with new fleet of versatile snowplows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Winter is coming, and Lincoln officials are ready to tackle snowy and icy roads across the city. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliot sang the praises of the city’s new “snowfighting” equipment in a Thursday press release.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office unveils new armored vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Forfeited assets saved taxpayers from having to pick up the tab for the newest addition to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office fleet. On Friday morning, the sheriff’s office showed off the Lenco Bearcat, an armored vehicle that is replacing the 9-year-old Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.
klkntv.com
Portion of MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will close during first week of November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of the MoPac Trail in east Lincoln will temporarily close for the first week of November. The trail will be closed between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle from Nov. 1st to the 4th for pavement repairs, city officials say. Trail users are advised...
klkntv.com
Mortgage rates soar, but Lincoln home prices not expected to drop yet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Homebuyers and sellers might feel the impact of the highest mortgage rate in two decades. According to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate topped 7% this week. That is more than double what it was a year ago, when it...
klkntv.com
Malcolm Fun Run raises funds for new ball fields
Malcolm, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 250 candy-hungry runners gathered at Malcolm’s Fire and Rescue Station this morning to get their fix of sweets. Those 12 and under, prepared to take to the streets to run a mile in a marathon-like fashion. But this time the water stations here were replaced by the seasonally correct trick-or-treat stations.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcycle and pickup truck collided in northwest Lincoln on Friday night, killing the motorcyclist. The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police. At 9:45 p.m., police confirmed that the man was dead. Bystanders told Channel 8’s Gatini...
klkntv.com
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
klkntv.com
Robber’s Cave, former Lincoln zoo president get top Nebraska tourism honors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One tourist hot spot in Lincoln, and a driving force behind another, were recognized at the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference on Thursday. Lincoln Children’s Zoo President Emeritus John Chapo received the 2022 Henry Fonda Award. The award is the highest honor given at the event.
