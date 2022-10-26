Sweden conducts additional searches and mine sweeps at Nord Stream blast sites

S weden’s Armed Forces said Wednesday it had returned to the site of the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea to investigate the blasts further.

European leaders have described the blasts on the Russian gas pipeline as an act of “ sabotage " but stopped short of saying who could be responsible.

"The Swedish Armed Forces are this week carrying out complementary seabed surveys at the gas leaks with minesweepers," the armed forces said in a tweet Wednesday. "The investigation is done at our own initiative and is not part of the police investigation."

Swedish prosecutors ended their preliminary crime scene investigation earlier this month. Both Sweden and Denmark, which conducted its own investigation of the blast, have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.

A navy spokesperson told Reuters that the work would be completed this week.

"This is truly out of national military interest," he said. "I can't comment on what we are looking for, why we are there, but we had the need to come back to do an additional search."