ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sweden conducts additional searches and mine sweeps at Nord Stream blast sites

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJkNj_0infyL1U00

S weden’s Armed Forces said Wednesday it had returned to the site of the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea to investigate the blasts further.

European leaders have described the blasts on the Russian gas pipeline as an act of “ sabotage " but stopped short of saying who could be responsible.

UN WATCHDOG TO INSPECT UKRAINE'S NUCLEAR SITES AMID DIRTY BOMB CHARGES

"The Swedish Armed Forces are this week carrying out complementary seabed surveys at the gas leaks with minesweepers," the armed forces said in a tweet Wednesday. "The investigation is done at our own initiative and is not part of the police investigation."

Swedish prosecutors ended their preliminary crime scene investigation earlier this month. Both Sweden and Denmark, which conducted its own investigation of the blast, have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.

A navy spokesperson told Reuters that the work would be completed this week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"This is truly out of national military interest," he said. "I can't comment on what we are looking for, why we are there, but we had the need to come back to do an additional search."

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Russia walks back risk of dirty bomb plot amid NATO warnings

Russia has downplayed the risk of a dirty bomb plot in Ukraine just days after claiming Ukrainian officials planned to stage such an attack following a chorus of NATO warnings rejecting the allegation. “We have got what we wanted,” Russian deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters at the United Nations....
AFP

Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia suspends deal participation

Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted Sunday after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 hitting bank accounts today

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are due to receive their monthly retirement payments, worth up to an average of $1,657 per check, today. Social Security recipients born from the 21st through the 31st of their birth months will receive their regular check on Oct. 26, per the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates before the 21st have already received their checks for October.
WashingtonExaminer

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters

Rapper and businessman Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles after showing up unannounced, the company announced Wednesday. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was escorted out shortly after arriving with a group of people and was filming without authorization, a statement from Skechers said. He apparently arrived at the headquarters in an attempt to find another company to carry his "Yeezy" sneakers line after Adidas terminated its partnership with him over his recent comments about Jewish people. Robert Greenburg, the CEO and founder of Skechers, is Jewish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
71K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy